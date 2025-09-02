Trump's Low Energy Voice Offers A Big Clue About His Strange Disappearance

Have you ever tried talking into a fan so that it makes your voice sound distorted? Well, that seems to be what President Donald Trump did during a recent phone call with Scott Jennings. The political pundit shared his chat with POTUS on X, and the way Trump sounded instantly became more interesting than what he had to say.

🚨🚨 Just got off the phone with PRESIDENT TRUMP. We covered several topics but top of his mind this morning: THE TARIFF RULING. Here's a clip ... and you can hear more today on THE SCOTT JENNINGS RADIO SHOW 2-3PM eastern on SALEM and streaming on X pic.twitter.com/7qQwINFwO7 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 2, 2025

He sounded like he was a little under the weather, like he had a cold. The normally booming, larger-than-life voice people have come to expect was absent. Instead, he just sounded stuffy and congested, as well as lacking his usual energy. Granted, it could have been the result of a technical issue, but that didn't stop commenters on X, formerly known as Twitter, from saying the quiet parts out loud. "Was he speaking from the grave," one person tweeted, including several laughing emojis. "Even with the AI audio [enhancement], he sounds sluggish at best," another user wrote. Others felt like that wasn't even Trump speaking, but an imposter. Meanwhile, someone else went so far as to say the voice "doesn't sound like a human."

Assuming that actually was POTUS speaking, he really just sounded ill and possibly in need of some serious rest and relaxation to recuperate. In fact, this is reminiscent of when Trump was diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus back in October 2020 and did an interview a few days after leaving the hospital. His voice sounded super rough, which had everyone side-eyeing Trump to make sure he was actually okay.