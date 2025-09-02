Trump's Low Energy Voice Offers A Big Clue About His Strange Disappearance
Have you ever tried talking into a fan so that it makes your voice sound distorted? Well, that seems to be what President Donald Trump did during a recent phone call with Scott Jennings. The political pundit shared his chat with POTUS on X, and the way Trump sounded instantly became more interesting than what he had to say.
He sounded like he was a little under the weather, like he had a cold. The normally booming, larger-than-life voice people have come to expect was absent. Instead, he just sounded stuffy and congested, as well as lacking his usual energy. Granted, it could have been the result of a technical issue, but that didn't stop commenters on X, formerly known as Twitter, from saying the quiet parts out loud. "Was he speaking from the grave," one person tweeted, including several laughing emojis. "Even with the AI audio [enhancement], he sounds sluggish at best," another user wrote. Others felt like that wasn't even Trump speaking, but an imposter. Meanwhile, someone else went so far as to say the voice "doesn't sound like a human."
Assuming that actually was POTUS speaking, he really just sounded ill and possibly in need of some serious rest and relaxation to recuperate. In fact, this is reminiscent of when Trump was diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus back in October 2020 and did an interview a few days after leaving the hospital. His voice sounded super rough, which had everyone side-eyeing Trump to make sure he was actually okay.
There was a weird online rumor that Trump had died
Recently, a bizarre rumor took the internet by storm that claimed President Donald Trump's health had been in jeopardy and he actually died. This turned out to obviously be untrue, as POTUS was seen with granddaughter Kai Trump as they left the White House to go play golf at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia. Photos showed both grandfather and grandchild decked out in their best golfing attire, ready for another day on the course.
Interestingly, around the same time, former President Joe Biden was seen smiling, out and about with daughter Ashley Biden. She shared a snapshot of the father-daughter duo to her Instagram story. "I feel so grateful for our walks and talks. #1 dad," she captioned the pic (via New York Post).
The hashtag "TrumpIsDead" was trending on X but that misinformation has hopefully been put to rest after Donald appeared live on air in a broadcast on YouTube by a FOX News affiliate, post-rumors.