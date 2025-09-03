Lauren Boebert Switches Up Her Look & Somehow Looks Tackier Than Ever
Between Lauren Boebert's frequent fashion fails and her usual red clown lipstick, the Colorado Congresswoman's look is about as predictable as it is tacky. Yet, when speaking with CNN's Manu Raju on September 2, Boebert looked nearly unrecognizable, seemingly debuting a brand new look. Considering how much flak she gets for her usual style, we imagine Boebert probably thought a makeover would surely be an improvement. Based on the reception her transformation is getting on X, formerly known as Twitter, this new look might be even worse than her old one.
Raju: The president has called this a hoax.
Boebert: And maybe it is. We'll see. But I think that we should have transparency pic.twitter.com/jDV4H2TimS
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 3, 2025
Boebert surely caused a few double-takes when she appeared on CNN looking like a totally different person. She traded in her long brown waves for nearly black, unruly-looking locks. Her makeup looked different enough to completely transform her face. She ditched her red lipstick and seemed to have a slightly less bronzed complexion, a not-so-smokey eye, and a new eyebrow shape compared to her usual look. Furthermore, she went without her signature glasses, which really altered her appearance. Of course, Boebert wasn't speaking with CNN about her makeover; she was commenting on the potential release of the Epstein files. Unfortunately, even the importance of the subject matter wasn't enough to distract the internet from her odd new appearance.
Lauren Boebert's makeover was panned by netizens
While speaking with Lauren Boebert, reporter Manu Raju asked about Donald Trump's claims that the Epstein files are "a hoax." Boebert replied in a clip making the rounds on X, saying, "Maybe it is. We'll see. But I think that we should have transparency." While most people seemingly agree with Boebert's call for transparency in this context, the tweet's comment section was flooded with focus on her entirely new look. And, no — it was not complimentary. "Boebert looks like she just rolled out of bed after rolling in it for awhile," one X user wrote. "Is she sleeping behind the dollar tree again?" joked another. "Did she get her hair caught in a ceiling fan?" someone else guessed.
Evidently, Boebert's wild, windswept-looking mane caught the most attention. Others were simply confused about what led to this totally new and not-exactly-improved Boebert. "What did she do to herself? Is this supposed to be an improvement?" one X user questioned. Another commenter put it simply, saying, "Why does she look like that?" with a cringing emoji. And, as JD Vance's eyeliner seems to be thicker than ever, some folks are even wondering if the VP is giving Boebert pointers from his controversial beauty routine. One commenter asked, "Did Boebert get the JD Vance stash of mega-eyeliner?" It's unclear what Boebert's goal is with her new look or whether it's here to stay. But one thing is for sure: people hate this look.