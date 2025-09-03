Lauren Boebert Switches Up Her Look & Somehow Looks Tackier Than Ever

Between Lauren Boebert's frequent fashion fails and her usual red clown lipstick, the Colorado Congresswoman's look is about as predictable as it is tacky. Yet, when speaking with CNN's Manu Raju on September 2, Boebert looked nearly unrecognizable, seemingly debuting a brand new look. Considering how much flak she gets for her usual style, we imagine Boebert probably thought a makeover would surely be an improvement. Based on the reception her transformation is getting on X, formerly known as Twitter, this new look might be even worse than her old one.

Raju: The president has called this a hoax. Boebert: And maybe it is. We'll see. But I think that we should have transparency pic.twitter.com/jDV4H2TimS — Acyn (@Acyn) September 3, 2025

Boebert surely caused a few double-takes when she appeared on CNN looking like a totally different person. She traded in her long brown waves for nearly black, unruly-looking locks. Her makeup looked different enough to completely transform her face. She ditched her red lipstick and seemed to have a slightly less bronzed complexion, a not-so-smokey eye, and a new eyebrow shape compared to her usual look. Furthermore, she went without her signature glasses, which really altered her appearance. Of course, Boebert wasn't speaking with CNN about her makeover; she was commenting on the potential release of the Epstein files. Unfortunately, even the importance of the subject matter wasn't enough to distract the internet from her odd new appearance.