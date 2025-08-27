Lauren Boebert Doesn't Look The Same Without Her Red Clown Lipstick

A red lip is a great, classic way to add a pop of color and a bit of spice to your look. That said, making sure your lipstick of choice is the right shade for you and that it works well with the rest of your makeup look is key. This is something Representative Lauren Boebert seems to struggle with. Boebert is undeniably committed to red lipstick, and it frequently makes her look like Bozo the Clown. In fact, seeing her without her classic bold lip, we almost don't even recognize her.

When she sits down in her makeup chair in the morning, Boebert definitely has a heavy hand. Her eyeliner is often so thick, it looks she must have borrowed JD Vance's pencil, and she's made it clear she has a bad case of "eyebrow blindness." Interestingly, though, her commitment to red lipstick is what usually puts her overdone makeup looks over the top. In a perfect world, Boebert would totally overhaul her makeup routine, opting for less cakey-ness and lighter shades. Yet, seeing her sans lipstick shows that altering this one detail about her usual makeup can totally change her look — and it's a total improvement.