Lauren Boebert Doesn't Look The Same Without Her Red Clown Lipstick
A red lip is a great, classic way to add a pop of color and a bit of spice to your look. That said, making sure your lipstick of choice is the right shade for you and that it works well with the rest of your makeup look is key. This is something Representative Lauren Boebert seems to struggle with. Boebert is undeniably committed to red lipstick, and it frequently makes her look like Bozo the Clown. In fact, seeing her without her classic bold lip, we almost don't even recognize her.
When she sits down in her makeup chair in the morning, Boebert definitely has a heavy hand. Her eyeliner is often so thick, it looks she must have borrowed JD Vance's pencil, and she's made it clear she has a bad case of "eyebrow blindness." Interestingly, though, her commitment to red lipstick is what usually puts her overdone makeup looks over the top. In a perfect world, Boebert would totally overhaul her makeup routine, opting for less cakey-ness and lighter shades. Yet, seeing her sans lipstick shows that altering this one detail about her usual makeup can totally change her look — and it's a total improvement.
Ditching the lipstick transforms Lauren Boebert's face
If the above photo of Lauren Boebert snapped en route to Speaker of the House elections back in 2023 made you do a double take, you definitely are not alone. The Colorado congresswoman still sported many elements of her usual look; she wore her hair in long waves with a deep side part, piled on plenty of dark eye makeup beneath her black glasses, and filled in her eyebrows to look dark and harsh. Yet, her look is noticeably less severe than it usually is — so much so that she almost looks like a different person. It's seemingly all because of her completely bare lips.
It's clear that Boebert believes a bold lip fits her personal style. She could certainly pull off the look if it was done correctly. Seeing her without a colorful lip proves just how much better she looks when she softens even just one element of her makeup. If she feels attached to her red lipstick, paring down her smokey eye, intense brows, and cake-y, too-dark foundation and bronzer is key. It would make a pop of color on her lips in the right shade, such as a less garish red, look much better. If Boebert is more committed to other elements of her beauty routine, though, bare lips — or lipstick in a lighter color — manage to give her an easy yet welcome makeover.