All The Times Meghan Markle May Have Snubbed Queen Elizabeth And The Royal Family

If there's one person who likely felt burned by Meghan Markle early on, it is Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. Royal author Gyles Brandreth told the Daily Mail that Queen Elizabeth II wanted to help Meghan fit into the royal family, so she asked Sophie to teach the new duchess the ropes. Only, Meghan wasn't interested. "I think she suggested to her that Sophie Wessex had been through it because she had married into the royal family," Brandreth said. "I don't think Meghan was interested in that. She felt she had Harry, she didn't need to be offered a mentor."

In retrospect, Meghan might have had an easier time adjusting had she taken Sophie up on the offer. Aside from knowing what it's like to be an outsider stepping into the royal fold, Sophie also shared many of Meghan's interests and had done plenty of work advocating for women and young girls, something Meghan was also passionate about. The two could have become fast friends, but alas, that is not how things panned out.

If rumors are to be believed, Sophie isn't exactly missing Meghan, particularly since she became the Duchess of Edinburgh. "Sophie is relieved. She no longer has to curtsy to someone in the family who has not only left royal duties but has spent the past three years criticizing the institution that Sophie works so hard to support," a friend told Hello! in 2025.