Tragic Details About Meghan Markle's Estranged Father Thomas

Before marrying Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, Thomas Markle was married to Roslyn Loveless, his first wife and the keeper of a very messy past. They tied the knot in 1964, had two kids, and built what looked like a perfectly average suburban life. But behind closed doors, it was the farthest possible life from a fairy tale. Back then, no one cared what kind of husband Thomas was, but when Meghan became royalty, the paparazzi dove in, and Loveless was only too happy to dish the dirt.

In an interview with The Mirror in 2019, she revealed that Thomas was a serial cheat who ruined her relationships with his lust. "To this day, I've not spoken to a close relative of mine in 25 years after I learnt she had slept with Tom while we were married," Loveless said. There was also alleged drug use, emotional neglect, and a general lack of interest in their kids. "I knew I had to get away," she added, "but I had no money and nowhere to go." Finally, after 11 years, they called it quits.

But just four years later, in 1979, Thomas tried again — this time with Meghan's mom. But that second marriage barely stood a chance. He later admitted that he wasn't present in this union either. "It went well for a while, but I wasn't home enough. [...] She wanted to move back into the city, and that is what happened" (via Express UK). By 1987, Thomas had two failed marriages, three children, and a growing trail of burned relationships. When the lottery win came around, Thomas already had more baggage than an airport.