The One Royal Who Wasn't Afraid To Put Meghan Markle In Her Place After Rumored Mean Girl Meltdown

The relationship Meghan Markle had with Queen Elizabeth II continues to be a subject of speculation years after the monarch's heartbreaking death. A royal expert previously said they quickly developed a close bond, and the Duchess of Sussex herself has only spoken positively of her interactions with her late grandmother-in-law, even suggesting to Oprah Winfrey in 2021 that she could call Queen Elizabeth "just to check in" whenever she wanted, per People. However, an insider has since claimed to InTouch Weekly that "there was tension almost immediately" after they met and that the pair weren't exactly on good terms at the time of the monarch's passing due to Meghan and Prince Harry's abrupt royal exit and other messy moments with Queen Elizabeth. However, one thing that has remained consistent among the many stories from royal insiders about their dynamic was that the queen didn't hesitate to scold Meghan if she ever witnessed any mean girl behavior, especially toward royal staff.

One such incident supposedly occurred sometime during Meghan and Harry's final months in the U.K. before relocating to California in 2020. Royal historian Hugo Vickers told The Sun that the duchess was allegedly once "very rude" to one of the assistant gardeners who helped maintain the grounds of Windsor Home Park, where her and Harry's then-home, Frogmore Cottage, was located. It was unclear what led to the rumored altercation, but the head gardener apparently thought it didn't warrant Meghan's reaction, and he quickly reported it to the queen. This is said to have led to Meghan receiving a royal reprimand from Queen Elizabeth II herself. "The head gardener went to complain to the Queen and she told her off because she obviously didn't like people being rude to staff," Vickers said as he explained why he was "not surprised" by the bullying allegations against Meghan.