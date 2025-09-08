Princess Diana Showed Off Her Killer Legs In These Outfits

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Decades after her tragic death, Princess Diana's status as a fashion icon endures. When she first became a working royal, her outfits were pretty conservative. Even so, they were intended to put her in the spotlight. "The rule was to make her as noticeable as possible. It wasn't to make her shrink, it was to make her stand out," designer Bruce Oldfield recalled to The Times. As time went on, the princess' rebellious streak emerged. Diana broke strict royal rules on several occasions, including protocol about fashion, like skipping gloves during royal appearances. While that might seem like a minor infraction, Diana eventually challenged so many aspects of royal dress that she racked up quite a list of inappropriate outfits.

Diana's legs were a standout feature, and they were inadvertently displayed when she wore a thin skirt, minus a slip back in 1980. "The sun came out and revealed those beautiful legs," photographer Arthur Edwards recalled to "Today."

Later on, Diana pushed against restrictions on how much skin she could show. To a certain extent, designers were on board with this strategy. "I would put as little fabric on her as possible," fashion designer Jacques Azagury informed Hello! magazine's "A Right Royal Podcast." However, as Diana advocated to display longer stretches of her legs, Azagury revealed his limits. "Paul Burrell, her butler, and myself would say, 'that's as short as you can go,'" he recalled. Even so, Diana still managed to show off her toned gams.