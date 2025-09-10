Stephen Miller Demanded His 'Dream Wedding' And Of Course It Revolved Around Trump
Weddings should be a personal and intimate celebration, but Donald Trump loyalist Stephen Miller proved that even his and his wife's special day could double as a celebration of his love and respect for the MAGA king. His wife, Katie Miller, shared on an episode of her podcast, "The Katie Miller Podcast" that she wasn't the typical demanding bride — in fact, she would have been just fine with a courthouse wedding. However, her husband fully embraced the role of "bridezilla" during their wedding planning process, and he had a grand, Trumpian vision. Not only was the couple's wedding with more than 200 guests held at The Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C., but the guest of honor was Donald Trump himself.
Talk about trying to impress the boss (you know, the same boss who didn't bat an eye when giving Miller an outrageous nickname). But honestly? It doesn't come as a complete shock. Miller has been proud to showcase his devotion to Trump. His obsession with the MAGA founder practically rivals that of Karoline Leavitt — the man literally added a photo of Donald Trump in an anniversary Instagram post. Also, he wasn't just marrying any woman. At the time, Miller was serving as senior policy adviser to the president, while Katie Waldman, his then bride-to-be, was press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence. Both were deeply entrenched in the administration, and when it came to celebrate their union, that unwavering loyalty took center stage.
For Stephen Miller, loyalty trumps everything
Stephen Miller's loyalty may have paid off. He returned to the White House as Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and as Homeland Security Advisor. But, let's be clear — Miller's allegiance to Trump is far from theatrical politics.
Miller genuinely believes in the president's rhetoric. He's also shown he is willing to defend Trump no matter what the issue may be. In a viral clip of an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper (shared via YouTube), Miller went as far as saying that Trump "is a political genius ... who took down the Bush dynasty, who took down the Clinton dynasty, who took down the entire media complex." Apologies, but what dynasties? While he beat Jeb Bush in a primary and Hillary Clinton, whose also shown she doesn't really hate Trump as much as people thought, in the 2016 election, he didn't end either family in some epic battle.
But to Miller, Trump "slayed these dynasties" and brought the establishment to its knees. From the way Miller frames Trump, it's clear he worships the guy. And that's exactly the point many researchers claim about Trump's followers, it's like a cult. According to social scientist Lars J.K. Moen (via University of Vienna), Trump's most loyal followers are diligent and self-disciplined. So, they're compelled to stick firmly to all of his claims and defend him no matter the cost, something Miller is clearly great at doing.