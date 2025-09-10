Stephen Miller Demanded His 'Dream Wedding' And Of Course It Revolved Around Trump

Weddings should be a personal and intimate celebration, but Donald Trump loyalist Stephen Miller proved that even his and his wife's special day could double as a celebration of his love and respect for the MAGA king. His wife, Katie Miller, shared on an episode of her podcast, "The Katie Miller Podcast" that she wasn't the typical demanding bride — in fact, she would have been just fine with a courthouse wedding. However, her husband fully embraced the role of "bridezilla" during their wedding planning process, and he had a grand, Trumpian vision. Not only was the couple's wedding with more than 200 guests held at The Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C., but the guest of honor was Donald Trump himself.

Talk about trying to impress the boss (you know, the same boss who didn't bat an eye when giving Miller an outrageous nickname). But honestly? It doesn't come as a complete shock. Miller has been proud to showcase his devotion to Trump. His obsession with the MAGA founder practically rivals that of Karoline Leavitt — the man literally added a photo of Donald Trump in an anniversary Instagram post. Also, he wasn't just marrying any woman. At the time, Miller was serving as senior policy adviser to the president, while Katie Waldman, his then bride-to-be, was press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence. Both were deeply entrenched in the administration, and when it came to celebrate their union, that unwavering loyalty took center stage.