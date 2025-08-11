Creepy Karoline Leavitt Moments That Put Her Trump Obsession On Blast

Find someone who looks at you the way Karoline Leavitt looks at Donald Trump. Actually, on second thought ... don't. It's clear that Leavitt's allegiance to Trump knows no bounds. But, every now and then, the press secretary seems to take things too far, and it comes off a bit on the creepy side.

Time and time again, Trump's creepy praise for Leavitt has us side-eyeing their relationship. With closer attention, though, it quickly becomes clear that — against all odds — Leavitt may actually act even weirder about Trump than he does about her. Or, at least, that's how it appears publicly. From countless Instagram posts that highlight Leavitt's over-the-top fixation on her boss to her love of photos of the two of them together (not to mention how lovingly she stares at him), she doesn't hide her apparent Trump obsession as much as we wish she would. And, it's gotten to the point where folks online are calling her out. And, while Trump's former attorney coined her most brutal nickname yet, "Bull**** Barbie," we're starting to think Kreepy Karoline may be the most appropriate nickname of all.