Trump's Love Of Brutal Nicknames Reportedly Extends To His Inner Circle (Sorry, Stephen Miller)
We all know by now that Donald Trump has made up some wild nicknames for his opponents. Apparently, though, you don't have to be one of Trump's perceived enemies to score one of his infamous nicknames. Even White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has earned a unique title from Trump. And, while it is certainly not one of his more creative nicknames, at least this is one others can get behind.
For anyone who thought being on Trump's good side would make you exempt from his bullying, think again. This is precisely how Miller earned his straight-to-the-point nickname, "Weird Stephen," per the Daily Beast. Trump's shady nicknames for everyone often seem to be riddled with insecurity, but, in this case, it may reveal an unexpected distaste for his controversial high-ranking aide that's lurking beneath the surface. On The Daily Beast Podcast, biographer Michael Wolff explained, "There is an awareness that Stephen Miller is a problem." He added, "... even Trump calls him 'Weird Stephen.' Because he is weird, by the way. I mean, you can't spend a moment with him and not say, 'Oh, something's off here.'" So, as the saying goes, "Even a broken clock is right twice a day," and apparently, this applies to Trump's childish nicknames.
Is Stephen Miller's nickname a sign that Trump is turning on him?
You don't have to be a White House insider to see that there is more than one power struggle going on at the top of the political food chain at the moment. Elon Musk and Stephen Miller's feud has gotten personal, and of course, Donald Trump and Musk recently went from BFFs to bitter enemies. And it's possible that the last relationship within this trio of egotists will be the next to break down.
Musk was, of course, nowhere near the first member of Trump's inner circle to end his alliance with the controversial president in a brutal feud. And according to Michael Wolff, this is what happens when folks close to Trump get a bit too much power in his eyes. "Trump, who is lazy, lets other people be in charge—until they're perceived as being in charge. Then they're no longer in charge," Wolff explained to the Daily Beast. As such, it's certainly possible that the effortlessly offensive title, "Weird Stephen," is a sign that a Trump vs. Miller fallout is coming. And, who knows if Trump can handle another big public breakup so soon after that last one.