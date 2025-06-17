Trump's Love Of Brutal Nicknames Reportedly Extends To His Inner Circle (Sorry, Stephen Miller)

We all know by now that Donald Trump has made up some wild nicknames for his opponents. Apparently, though, you don't have to be one of Trump's perceived enemies to score one of his infamous nicknames. Even White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has earned a unique title from Trump. And, while it is certainly not one of his more creative nicknames, at least this is one others can get behind.

For anyone who thought being on Trump's good side would make you exempt from his bullying, think again. This is precisely how Miller earned his straight-to-the-point nickname, "Weird Stephen," per the Daily Beast. Trump's shady nicknames for everyone often seem to be riddled with insecurity, but, in this case, it may reveal an unexpected distaste for his controversial high-ranking aide that's lurking beneath the surface. On The Daily Beast Podcast, biographer Michael Wolff explained, "There is an awareness that Stephen Miller is a problem." He added, "... even Trump calls him 'Weird Stephen.' Because he is weird, by the way. I mean, you can't spend a moment with him and not say, 'Oh, something's off here.'" So, as the saying goes, "Even a broken clock is right twice a day," and apparently, this applies to Trump's childish nicknames.