Melania Trump Hints Her Unexpected First Lady Focus Is All Thanks To Barron

While Melania Trump may not be a particularly hands-on first lady as far as the public can tell, she does seem to be a hands-on mom. Melania clearly has a deep bond with Barron Trump. In fact, 19-year-old Barron is reportedly one reason Melania stays away from the White House. During an interview with "Fox & Friends" ahead of Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration, Melania explained that in terms of where she'd live during her husband's second term, "When I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach," likely due to the fact that Barron is attending New York University. So, now that Melania is taking on a new task as first lady, it's no wonder that Barron may have been the one who piqued her interest in this particular topic.

Linda McMahon tells Melania that she bets that Barron is helping her understand AI 😂 pic.twitter.com/RgHagDBlPw — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) September 4, 2025

When the White House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence Education met on September 4, it was led by an unexpected host: Melania. She put out a statement that read, "I predict AI will represent the single largest growth category in our nation during the Trump Administration... We are living in a moment of wonder, and it is our responsibility to prepare America's children." Despite Melania's purported passion for the topic, it does seem a bit odd that she would be involved in this particular task force. Based on her body language during the meeting, though, it seems that Barron is the reason.