Melania Trump Hints Her Unexpected First Lady Focus Is All Thanks To Barron
While Melania Trump may not be a particularly hands-on first lady as far as the public can tell, she does seem to be a hands-on mom. Melania clearly has a deep bond with Barron Trump. In fact, 19-year-old Barron is reportedly one reason Melania stays away from the White House. During an interview with "Fox & Friends" ahead of Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration, Melania explained that in terms of where she'd live during her husband's second term, "When I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach," likely due to the fact that Barron is attending New York University. So, now that Melania is taking on a new task as first lady, it's no wonder that Barron may have been the one who piqued her interest in this particular topic.
Linda McMahon tells Melania that she bets that Barron is helping her understand AI 😂 pic.twitter.com/RgHagDBlPw
— Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) September 4, 2025
When the White House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence Education met on September 4, it was led by an unexpected host: Melania. She put out a statement that read, "I predict AI will represent the single largest growth category in our nation during the Trump Administration... We are living in a moment of wonder, and it is our responsibility to prepare America's children." Despite Melania's purported passion for the topic, it does seem a bit odd that she would be involved in this particular task force. Based on her body language during the meeting, though, it seems that Barron is the reason.
Barron's interest in technology may be rubbing off on his mom
During the meeting, United States Secretary of Education Linda McMahon was seated next to Melania Trump. At one point while she spoke about learning about AI, she turned to the first lady and said, "... I bet that Barron is helping you with a little bit of this as well and maybe charging you a little bit with that. I would think so," per X, formerly known as Twitter. Melania politely smiled and nodded at McMahon when she said this, implying that maybe Barron Trump's advice or simply his own interest is what inspired Melania to become gripped by this topic.
While at NYU, Barron is attending the Stern School of Business, though it is unclear at this time exactly what he is studying there. In the past, Donald Trump lifted the lid on Barron's biggest skill; when Fox News' Linda Ingraham asked, "Is Barron's aptitude... business or politics?" he replied, "Maybe technology," per X. It's worth noting that Donald seems to have a particularly low bar for what he considers to be technological aptitude, since he cited Barron's ability to turn on his laptop as the reason why he is gifted with computers. Still, if there is any truth to this assertion that Barron is a techie, it's easy to imagine that he has an interest in AI. And, it's equally easy to imagine that Melania has an interest in whatever Barron has an interest in.