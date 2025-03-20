Trump Lifts The Lid On Barron's Biggest Skill (& It Makes So Much Sense)

In the months since the 2024 election, Barron Trump has received lots of credit for guiding Donald Trump's campaign strategy on podcast appearances. However, Barron's talents reportedly extend beyond political prowess. In a March 19, 2025 appearance on Fox News, Laura Ingraham asked Donald, "Is Barron's aptitude, in your view, business or politics?" (via X, formerly Twitter). In response, Donald went in a completely different direction, asserting that technology was Barron's strongest suit. The president went on to describe how Barron would outwit him when Donald tried to end his son's screen time. "I'd turn off his laptop ... and I'd go back five minutes later, he's got his laptop [on]," Donald recalled. After he tried to get Barron to divulge his methods, Donald informed Ingraham that Barron would give a snarky reply: "None of your business, Dad."

This isn't the first time Donald's praised Barron's computer skills. When Barron was 15, Donald mentioned Barron's ability to get into a locked computer. Two years earlier, he proclaimed that his teen son could have designed a superior website for Obamacare.

Since Barron was born in 2006, the president often remarked that his youngest son grew up immersed in technology. Besides a potential future career path, Barron's computer skills are a tool that helps him bypass the awkwardness of being accompanied by the Secret Service at college. Rather than participate in on-campus activities, Barron is reportedly using his enthusiasm for video games to connect with other like-minded students online.