Trump Lifts The Lid On Barron's Biggest Skill (& It Makes So Much Sense)
In the months since the 2024 election, Barron Trump has received lots of credit for guiding Donald Trump's campaign strategy on podcast appearances. However, Barron's talents reportedly extend beyond political prowess. In a March 19, 2025 appearance on Fox News, Laura Ingraham asked Donald, "Is Barron's aptitude, in your view, business or politics?" (via X, formerly Twitter). In response, Donald went in a completely different direction, asserting that technology was Barron's strongest suit. The president went on to describe how Barron would outwit him when Donald tried to end his son's screen time. "I'd turn off his laptop ... and I'd go back five minutes later, he's got his laptop [on]," Donald recalled. After he tried to get Barron to divulge his methods, Donald informed Ingraham that Barron would give a snarky reply: "None of your business, Dad."
This isn't the first time Donald's praised Barron's computer skills. When Barron was 15, Donald mentioned Barron's ability to get into a locked computer. Two years earlier, he proclaimed that his teen son could have designed a superior website for Obamacare.
Since Barron was born in 2006, the president often remarked that his youngest son grew up immersed in technology. Besides a potential future career path, Barron's computer skills are a tool that helps him bypass the awkwardness of being accompanied by the Secret Service at college. Rather than participate in on-campus activities, Barron is reportedly using his enthusiasm for video games to connect with other like-minded students online.
Barron might also pursue one of Donald's careers
Although Donald Trump didn't mention business abilities as one of Barron Trump's standout skills in his interview with Laura Ingraham, his youngest son has demonstrated a desire to venture into real estate. Barron briefly had his own business for four months in 2024. However, Barron's future was impacted after his dad won a second presidential term, and he ended up pausing his business plans.
Even so, there's still a possibility that Barron could return to this venture. Not surprisingly, Donald's been said to be supportive. For one thing, it would be a source of common ground between the pair. In contrast, Donald has gone out of his way to mention his dislike of technology, even to the point of avoiding email. In addition, Donald's been fantasizing about an entrepreneurial career for Barron since before he turned one. "He's strong, he's smart, he's tough, he's vicious, he's violent — all of the ingredients you need to be an entrepreneur," Donald declared during a 2007 speech at the Hollywood Walk of Fame (via YouTube).
That was a long time ago, obviously, and while other people agree that Barron could become an entrepreneur, some have a different take on Barron's personality and interpersonal dynamics. "He isn't as aggressive as many of his age when they are in their own social circles," one Palm Beach resident explained to People. "He is someone who listens before talking, and is super polite."