Melania Trump's Deep Bond With Barron Is All Thanks To Donald's Ego

This is in contrast with how Melania Trump's relationship with Barron Trump was described. Régine Mahaux described Melania and Barron as: "a good team. Barron is happy and proud and she's really proud of him. The connection there is very special," via Hello! Again, we know that it's not a one-to-one comparison to look at a husband and wife versus a mother and son, but we'd hope that a marriage would be between two people who would also work together as a team and see each other as equals.

But along with Donald Trump's legendary love of fast food and his signature swooping hairstyle and long red ties, if there's one thing that the 47th president is known for, it's having an outsized (and fragile) ego. So we could see Melania knowing that and making sure he gets what he wants, but being able to have more of an equal when it comes to Barron. It could just be that that's how their marriage is and what they both prefer. Queen Elizabeth even once reportedly speculated that Melania and Donald must have some kind of arrangement to stay together.

We're likely to find out more over the next four years of Donald in the White House again. There won't be any escaping the increased attention on the relationships of the Trump family.

