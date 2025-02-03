Melania Trump's Deep Bond With Barron Is All Thanks To Donald's Ego
Melania Trump has a close relationship with her only son Barron Trump. In contrast, Melania has been known for skipping public appearances with Donald Trump. Some of Melania's close friends and associates have spilled some tea on Melania's life and family relationships, and it's given us a better picture of the nature of Melania's relationship with both her son and her husband. Obviously, there's a difference between how a married couple interacts and lives life together as compared to a mother and son. When it comes to Donald, he might be focused so much on himself that there's really no room for someone else's needs.
Régine Mahaux is a Belgian photographer who's taken pictures of the Trump couple for over a decade; she took Melania's official White House portrait. So Mahaux has an insight into Melania's life. She told Hello! that Melania is "always behind her husband. He's in the light; she doesn't need the light. She's a very good number two. It's always her husband first [...] she has strong family values, to be a good wife and to make sure they're happy." We know that Melania has preferred to stay out of the spotlight, but this seems to emphasize how Donald is always put first and that he is the one who has to have the attention on him.
Melania and Barron seem to be more of a united front than Melania and Donald
This is in contrast with how Melania Trump's relationship with Barron Trump was described. Régine Mahaux described Melania and Barron as: "a good team. Barron is happy and proud and she's really proud of him. The connection there is very special," via Hello! Again, we know that it's not a one-to-one comparison to look at a husband and wife versus a mother and son, but we'd hope that a marriage would be between two people who would also work together as a team and see each other as equals.
But along with Donald Trump's legendary love of fast food and his signature swooping hairstyle and long red ties, if there's one thing that the 47th president is known for, it's having an outsized (and fragile) ego. So we could see Melania knowing that and making sure he gets what he wants, but being able to have more of an equal when it comes to Barron. It could just be that that's how their marriage is and what they both prefer. Queen Elizabeth even once reportedly speculated that Melania and Donald must have some kind of arrangement to stay together.
We're likely to find out more over the next four years of Donald in the White House again. There won't be any escaping the increased attention on the relationships of the Trump family.