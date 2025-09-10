The Real Reason You'll Never Catch Jennifer Aniston At The Met Gala

Fashion's most important evening of the year is undoubtedly the Met Gala. The intimate gathering of about 500 of the world's most celebrated A-listers, including the alluring Anna Wintour as host, takes place on the first Monday in May every year in Manhattan for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. There are strict rules that every attendee must follow, provided they receive an invitation to the highly coveted event. The gala is rooted in exclusivity, so there are a limited spots on the guest list. And as desperately as some celebrities — like Lara Trump — want to be invited, others simply couldn't care less. Jennifer Aniston is one of them.

The "Friends" alum explained to Glamour why she checks "no" on her RSVP every year. "It overwhelms me," Aniston confessed. "It's the getting ready, the putting on the dress. I'm a 'jeans and flip-flops and tank top' kind of girl." That's not to say she doesn't love to get gussied up, but Aniston notes that the formalities of the gala make her "nervous." Her other reason for skipping the event is that the actor is afraid of saying something that will come back to haunt her. "I even get a little anxious about public speaking," she said, adding, "especially over the years of having your words twisted and taken out of context."