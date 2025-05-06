Lara Trump Can't Hide Her Desperation With Thirsty 2025 Met Gala Repost

Lara Trump seemed to suffer from a serious case of FOMO yesterday when she, like the rest of us mere mortals, had to watch the Met Gala online. However, that didn't stop the controversial TV host from inserting herself into the conversation (or trying to, at least). Fashion designer Oscar Lopez shared a video to his Instagram Story of Trump rocking a red dress and sporting a gaudy jewelry trend that she can't stop wearing. "This looks so Met Gala 2025," Lopez captioned, hashtagging the last part. Trump regrammed the post to her own Story.

Considering how the theme this year was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," Trump's outfit was definitely not on theme, and probably would have resulted in the Met Gala's longtime co-chair Anna Wintour having an aneurysm had Trump somehow scored an invite and shown up to the event wearing that look. Trump definitely would have made The List's roundup of the 2025 Met Gala's worst dressed celebs.

If you're wondering if Eric Trump's wife put on this outfit strictly to have her own private Met Gala, party of one, it doesn't seem likely. She wore the strapless dress to the Liberty Inaugural Ball in January 2025 to celebrate President Donald Trump's return to office. The clip Lopez shared was originally part of an Instagram video Lara posted to her profile at the time, and he was tagged in the caption. Odds are, he had this video in the chamber and posted it to give himself some clout, as well as get Trump's name into the conversation.