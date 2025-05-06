Lara Trump Can't Hide Her Desperation With Thirsty 2025 Met Gala Repost
Lara Trump seemed to suffer from a serious case of FOMO yesterday when she, like the rest of us mere mortals, had to watch the Met Gala online. However, that didn't stop the controversial TV host from inserting herself into the conversation (or trying to, at least). Fashion designer Oscar Lopez shared a video to his Instagram Story of Trump rocking a red dress and sporting a gaudy jewelry trend that she can't stop wearing. "This looks so Met Gala 2025," Lopez captioned, hashtagging the last part. Trump regrammed the post to her own Story.
Considering how the theme this year was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," Trump's outfit was definitely not on theme, and probably would have resulted in the Met Gala's longtime co-chair Anna Wintour having an aneurysm had Trump somehow scored an invite and shown up to the event wearing that look. Trump definitely would have made The List's roundup of the 2025 Met Gala's worst dressed celebs.
If you're wondering if Eric Trump's wife put on this outfit strictly to have her own private Met Gala, party of one, it doesn't seem likely. She wore the strapless dress to the Liberty Inaugural Ball in January 2025 to celebrate President Donald Trump's return to office. The clip Lopez shared was originally part of an Instagram video Lara posted to her profile at the time, and he was tagged in the caption. Odds are, he had this video in the chamber and posted it to give himself some clout, as well as get Trump's name into the conversation.
Lara Trump will likely never be at the Met Gala
President Donald Trump was a fairly regular attendee at the Met Gala, though 2012 was the last time he went. In 2017, about a year after the 2016 election, Anna Wintour appeared on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and played a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," a celeb-friendly version of "Truth or Dare." Corden asked Wintour, "Who would you never invite back to the Met Gala?" Taking a moment to laugh at the question, Wintour then said, "Donald Trump," much to the delight of Corden and the studio audience.
While Wintour has not publicly said Trump's family members are also banned, it seems implied — or they're staying away out of solidarity — since they haven't attended in years. Ivanka Trump's final appearance was in May 2016, the last Met Gala before Donald became president the first time.
Like her husband, Melania Trump hasn't been to the prestigious event since 2012, and it seems like Lara Trump has never been invited — and that probably won't change since her father-in-law has been banned. It likely rubs Lara the wrong way that she can't go to the exclusive event simply because of her family, but that just goes to show the power of the company you keep.