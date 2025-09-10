Side By Side Photos Of Fox News' Janice Dean Prove Plastic Surgery Changed Her Face
Audiences have seen Fox News' meteorologist Janice Dean go through a radical transformation ever since she started at the network in 2004. However, she didn't mind letting people know that plastic surgery played a role in her changing features. The Toronto native was especially open about the failed surgery she'd gotten on her neck, where she tried to smooth the skin around it with the "fractora" laser treatment. In her 2017 opinion piece on Fox News, Dean explained how the procedure temporarily made her face bloated while ruining her smile. Additionally, for a while, she had difficulty doing things like speaking and eating.
One throwback pic showed just how much of a stunner Dean was before her botched plastic surgery (though thankfully, the negative, unintended effects from it were not permanent). On X in 2019, the Algonquin College graduate uploaded an old photo of herself from 2004 to celebrate her years working at Fox News. "15 years ago today I was officially hired at @FoxNews. There have been challenges along the way, but this has been the best job I've ever had. I am grateful to all those who helped, encouraged and guided me through the years. Feeling very blessed today," she wrote. But on the flip side, the photo also might've exposed just how much surgery Dean's had, and it wasn't just isolated to her neck.
Janice Dean might've gotten more plastic surgery than you think
Janice Dean's surgery wasn't exactly like one of those drastic transformations that left celebs unrecognizable. However, there have been subtle changes, but even the similarities between a young Dean and her older counterpart raise eyebrows. In the above-right photo where Dean was smiling at the 2024 Patriot Awards, her skin was nearly as smooth as it was in 2004. Given her past comments on Botox, her youthful complexion shouldn't be too surprising. "I fully admit to using Botox on my forehead and between my eyebrows," she wrote in her Fox News op-ed. "It's an easy way to smooth out the creases with no downtime. Believe me when I tell you if you don't see wrinkles on someone over the age of 45 it's not because they have a great new face cream!"
Some small differences indicate Dean might've gone under the knife more than once. Her nose seems to have gotten slimmer and more refined as she aged, which could suggest rhinoplasty. Her chin also appears to have become more pronounced with time. Chin augmentation, facelifts, and neck lifts are some potential procedures that could've helped Dean's jaw stick out more. But at the same time, the impact her new style has had on her facial features shouldn't be overlooked, either. Since blond seems to be the default for female Fox News anchors, the television show host fit in even more with her contemporaries by sporting lighter, longer hair than she had when she first joined the network. Her long mane made for a much sharper face that further distinguished her from her younger self.