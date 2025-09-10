Side By Side Photos Of Fox News' Janice Dean Prove Plastic Surgery Changed Her Face

Janice Dean's surgery wasn't exactly like one of those drastic transformations that left celebs unrecognizable. However, there have been subtle changes, but even the similarities between a young Dean and her older counterpart raise eyebrows. In the above-right photo where Dean was smiling at the 2024 Patriot Awards, her skin was nearly as smooth as it was in 2004. Given her past comments on Botox, her youthful complexion shouldn't be too surprising. "I fully admit to using Botox on my forehead and between my eyebrows," she wrote in her Fox News op-ed. "It's an easy way to smooth out the creases with no downtime. Believe me when I tell you if you don't see wrinkles on someone over the age of 45 it's not because they have a great new face cream!"

Some small differences indicate Dean might've gone under the knife more than once. Her nose seems to have gotten slimmer and more refined as she aged, which could suggest rhinoplasty. Her chin also appears to have become more pronounced with time. Chin augmentation, facelifts, and neck lifts are some potential procedures that could've helped Dean's jaw stick out more. But at the same time, the impact her new style has had on her facial features shouldn't be overlooked, either. Since blond seems to be the default for female Fox News anchors, the television show host fit in even more with her contemporaries by sporting lighter, longer hair than she had when she first joined the network. Her long mane made for a much sharper face that further distinguished her from her younger self.