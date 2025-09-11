Miranda Lambert Looks So Different In 2005 Pic From Early Stardom

Indeed, Miranda Lambert has done and seen quite a bit since the release of "Kerosene" in 2005, both in and out of the recording booth. Take, for example, her 2011 marriage and subsequent 2015 divorce from fellow country star Blake Shelton, which Lambert may never forgive Shelton for. Through it all, though, Lambert has kept doing her thing, and her 2025 throwback photo was far from the first time she took a look back on her career and life in the spotlight.

In a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair, Lambert reflected on performing the title track from "Kerosene" at the 2005 Country Music Awards, describing the whole experience as a nerve-wracking coming-out party for her. "Everybody kind of knew ... 'This could set you up for the rest of your country music life.' Like, I needed to nail it. I really needed to nail it ... I was terrified," she said.

As far as the fashion side of things is concerned, Lambert also made it clear in a 2023 interview with People that she's always seen the virtue in standing by who she is. Hence, the fact that while her style evolved over the course of her career, it hasn't changed entirely. "There was a risk of people trying to dress me in a way that I didn't want to dress or change my sound, and I just wasn't gonna go for that, even really young," Lambert said, adding, "I was really about sticking to my guns — especially in my early years in the business of just wanting it to really be about the music."