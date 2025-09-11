Miranda Lambert Looks So Different In 2005 Pic From Early Stardom
Throughout the 2000s and 2010s, Miranda Lambert was undeniably one of the biggest stars in all of country music. Things took off in 2005 with the release of her major-label debut album "Kerosene," which reached the number one spot on Billboard's country album chart. Her 2007 follow-up album "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" achieved that same feat and featured the hit single "Gunpowder & Lead." Lambert's five subsequent albums all topped Billboard's country chart as well, with her 2014 album "Platinum" even reaching the number one spot on the overall Billboard Hot 200 chart. Things cooled down a bit for Lambert after the turn of the 2020s, but her place in the annals of country remains practically unimpeachable. And a throwback photo from her early stardom really visualizes just how much of a stunning transformation Lambert has had since then, hitting it big with "Kerosene."
Lambert shared the photo in question on Instagram in March 2025 to celebrate her major-label debut's 20th anniversary, as well as announce that her official store had reissued the "Mama Tried" shirt design that she could be seen wearing all those years ago. Lambert also included an updated version of the photo, showing just how different she looks 20 years removed from her big break. But the more things change, the more they stay the same. After all, Lambert may be older than she used to be, but it's safe to say she's among the country stars who are aging like fine wine. Moreover, Lambert may have changed up her look slightly, but it's clear that she's still someone who loves to accessorize and certainly hasn't forgotten her fashion roots.
Miranda Lambert looks back on her career, from the music to the fashion
Indeed, Miranda Lambert has done and seen quite a bit since the release of "Kerosene" in 2005, both in and out of the recording booth. Take, for example, her 2011 marriage and subsequent 2015 divorce from fellow country star Blake Shelton, which Lambert may never forgive Shelton for. Through it all, though, Lambert has kept doing her thing, and her 2025 throwback photo was far from the first time she took a look back on her career and life in the spotlight.
In a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair, Lambert reflected on performing the title track from "Kerosene" at the 2005 Country Music Awards, describing the whole experience as a nerve-wracking coming-out party for her. "Everybody kind of knew ... 'This could set you up for the rest of your country music life.' Like, I needed to nail it. I really needed to nail it ... I was terrified," she said.
As far as the fashion side of things is concerned, Lambert also made it clear in a 2023 interview with People that she's always seen the virtue in standing by who she is. Hence, the fact that while her style evolved over the course of her career, it hasn't changed entirely. "There was a risk of people trying to dress me in a way that I didn't want to dress or change my sound, and I just wasn't gonna go for that, even really young," Lambert said, adding, "I was really about sticking to my guns — especially in my early years in the business of just wanting it to really be about the music."