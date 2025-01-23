Why Miranda Lambert Might Never Forgive Blake Shelton
Country music superstars Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton had fans happier than a hog rolling in mud during their nearly 10-year relationship, but ever since they split in 2015, people have been left wondering how the two vocalists fell out of harmony, and if there's any hope of reconciliation. Lambert and Shelton met back in 2005, began dating by 2006, and tied the knot in 2010. The news of their divorce five years later came as a shock to many, but it may have been just as shocking to the former couple.
In a joint statement to the public on the day their divorce was finalized, they wrote (via TMZ), "This is not the future we envisioned and it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately. We are real people, with real lives, with real family, friends, and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter." But despite this respectful announcement, it seems that their parting may have been less than amicable, and there are more than a few reasons why Lambert might never forgive Shelton.
Suspicion of infidelity
Whispers of a country music cheating scandal were quick to arise following the news of Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton's divorce. It's a trademark to be expected for Hollywood couples, but the suspicions gain more credibility when we look into how the two superstars first met. Lambert and Shelton shared a powerful moment back in 2005 while performing a song together at the CMT's 100 Greatest Duets Concert, and Shelton was married to Kaynette Williams at the time. In a joint appearance on VH1's "Behind the Music" in 2011 (via Entertainment Weekly), Shelton remembered the first time they sang together. "I was a married guy, you know? Standing up there and singing with somebody and going, 'Man, this shouldn't be happening.' Looking back on that, I was falling in love with her, right there on stage."
You know what they say, old habits die hard, allegedly. Rumors of infidelity were targeted at both Shelton and Lambert once their divorce was finalized, and though both were quick to deny the allegations, those involved became branded for life. TMZ reported the cases, stating that they had both been unfaithful with other musicians, Lambert with her tour opener at the time, Chris Young. The rumors Shelton was facing were more vague, causing fans to run rampant with suspicions of who the other woman could have been. The name Cady Groves was thrown around more than others, and her brother Cody told Radar Online in 2015 that the fallout from the scandal was massive. "She lost her record deal. She lost an album she spent years on." Messy, messy, messy.
Blake Shelton made a shady comment post-divorce
It's never sunny in Splitsville. Though in their joint statement, it appeared that Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton were amicable, Shelton did not hesitate to fire shots at his former missus when he was made aware that she was moving on with a new beau. Back in 2018, the "Only Prettier" singer sparked a romance with yet another musician, lead singer of the Turnpike Troubadours, Evan Felker.
Shelton took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his grievances. "Been taking the high road for a long time ... I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It's karma!!" The Tweet was posted on April 25, 2018, and US Weekly reported that it came just one day after they released the news of Lambert and Felker's new relationship. The comment didn't seem to shake the couple, as they continued dating until August 2018.
They avoid each other at all costs
Run-ins with an ex-flame are bound to be awkward, but avoiding them by all means necessary nearly a decade after the breakup is certainly not a sign of resolution. During the 2024 ACM Awards, both Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton were set to perform, but the songstress dodged her former beau for the entirety of the night.
A source revealed to Daily Mail what Lambert's supposed thought process was going into the evening. "They really did not want to have to meet up during some massive event with all those eyes on them so they kept their distance," the source said. "There is no bad blood, really, Miranda just didn't want to make a big scene so she avoided Blake. But she is definitely on civil terms with Blake and is happy for him."
Another inside source disclosed to Life & Style that their aversion toward each other stems from their pride. "Miranda doesn't want to attend any event where Blake is the star attraction, and vice versa. Their egos can't handle it, and the brutal reality is that they can't stand the sight of each other. They're totally competitive and there's no love lost, and they don't want any awkward confrontations."
Blake Shelton moved on pretty quickly, and Miranda Lambert won't speak on it
"You lose 'em how you get 'em" was a painful reality check for Miranda Lambert when Blake Shelton moved on with another A-list songbird, Gwen Stefani, almost immediately following their divorce. Stefani and Shelton met in 2014 — yes, one year before Lambert and Shelton's divorce — as coaches on "The Voice." In a 2016 interview with Billboard, Shelton candidly admitted, "Gwen saved my life. Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician? You can't even imagine the similarities in our divorces."
Though People reported that Stefani and Shelton didn't begin their relationship until both of their respective divorces were finalized, the timelines are suspiciously intertwined, and the bad taste in Lambert's mouth tells us all we need to know. An insider shared with E! News in 2015 what Lambert's opinion was on the new (at the time) power couple. "She was not surprised to hear of the romance between Blake and Gwen. They were always pretty flirty. Miranda and Blake were on the rocks on and off and knew that this could always be a possibility." A woman's intuition, everyone.
Though the "Kerosene" singer predicted her ex's new relationship, she doesn't want her rhetoric to extend past that. While doing press for her 2016 post-divorce album "The Weight of These Wings," she revealed during a 2018 interview with HITs Daily Double what made her crack. "I got on the phone for the first interview. First question was, 'How do you feel about Gwen?' I hung up. I told Marion, 'I just can't do this.'" That said, Lambert is reportedly still causing trouble for Stefani.
She came out with an angry divorcée anthem
Miranda Lambert is known for her powerful ballads encouraging female strength and pushing the "angry woman" narrative artfully, and it was no different when it came to airing out her grievances about the divorce. In 2018, she released a song with her country girl group, Pistol Annies, suitably titled, "Got My Name Changed Back," and she made some powerful claims. She sings in a verse (via Genius), "Well I've got me an ex that I adored, but he got along good with a couple road w*****." She continues, "I don't wanna be a Missus on paper no more, I got my name changed back."
Pistol Annies, consisting of Lambert, Angaleena Presley, and Ashley Monroe, chose to make the song from a satirical standpoint for many reasons, but that doesn't denounce the message behind the tune. In an interview the trio did with Taste of Country back in 2018, Lambert explained, "Reclaiming your humor after you've been so sad. To me it's celebrating reclaiming part of yourself. You, your name." Talk about taking the power back!