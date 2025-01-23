Why Miranda Lambert Might Never Forgive Blake Shelton

Whispers of a country music cheating scandal were quick to arise following the news of Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton's divorce. It's a trademark to be expected for Hollywood couples, but the suspicions gain more credibility when we look into how the two superstars first met. Lambert and Shelton shared a powerful moment back in 2005 while performing a song together at the CMT's 100 Greatest Duets Concert, and Shelton was married to Kaynette Williams at the time. In a joint appearance on VH1's "Behind the Music" in 2011 (via Entertainment Weekly), Shelton remembered the first time they sang together. "I was a married guy, you know? Standing up there and singing with somebody and going, 'Man, this shouldn't be happening.' Looking back on that, I was falling in love with her, right there on stage."

You know what they say, old habits die hard, allegedly. Rumors of infidelity were targeted at both Shelton and Lambert once their divorce was finalized, and though both were quick to deny the allegations, those involved became branded for life. TMZ reported the cases, stating that they had both been unfaithful with other musicians, Lambert with her tour opener at the time, Chris Young. The rumors Shelton was facing were more vague, causing fans to run rampant with suspicions of who the other woman could have been. The name Cady Groves was thrown around more than others, and her brother Cody told Radar Online in 2015 that the fallout from the scandal was massive. "She lost her record deal. She lost an album she spent years on." Messy, messy, messy.

