Country Stars Who Are Aging Like Fine Wine
Country music houses some of the most attractive men and women in all of entertainment, and that has long been the case. Today's crop of country stars is perhaps the best looking of all, and that includes industry vets as well as newbies. Many of the most iconic country musicians are still making heads turn despite being in their 40s, 50s, 60s, and even 70s.
In fact, some of them are in even better shape now than they ever have been. And a shocking amount have enviably youthful skin, without looking frozen faced like some of their Hollywood contemporaries. We don't know what they put in the water down in Nashville, but whatever it is, it clearly does a body (and face) good. Here we honor 25 beloved country stars who are aging like fine wine. Throw on some honky tonk and keep reading to find out which singers made our list.
Somehow, Shania Twain is turning 60 in August 2025
It has been nearly 30 years since Shania Twain released her smash album "Come On Over," on which she sang about things that did not impress her much. Something that impresses us is the way that Twain's looks have held up in the years since, both facially and in terms of her fit bod. Twain has also begun to integrate fun, colorful wigs into her life, which wouldn't work on just any soon-to-be-60-year-old, but somehow work for her — even when pink. As for skincare, Twain's biggest trick is using a homemade olive oil and sugar scrub to remove her makeup.
Luke Bryan's self-described dadbod just gives him more booty to shake
Luke Bryan has joked about having a "dadbod" — even "American Idol" has poked fun at it — but if you ask us, a bit of extra weight simply gives Bryan more booty to shake. That is, after all, his trademark move. "You know, once I realized I shake my butt a little bit, girls scream a little bit, so I kinda maybe started overdoing the butt shaking a little bit," Bryan said to Backstage Country. "But you've got to make the fans smile and have fun." Bryan keeps his glutes tight by cycling, which he picked up in the early 2020s.
Emmylou Harris looks amazing at 78 (as does her ravishing gray hair)
Emmylou Harris released her first album more than 50 years ago, but the Country Music Hall of Famer looks just as ravishing now — at age 78 — as she did back then in 1969. And though she was once known for her long dark locks, the singer-songwriter has become equally known for the gray (almost white) hair she has sported since the 1990s. "If I didn't think it looked good on me, I would color it. Women should do whatever makes them feel good, but I do wish that we would accept our aging selves," Harris told the New York Times.
With his boyish face, we still can't believe Brad Paisley is 52
Brad Paisley has always looked younger than his years, but at 52, the difference between his boyish face and that of his contemporaries is becoming increasingly apparent. Paisley could easily pass for a man a decade younger, thanks to his great skin and that full head of hair that he hides under his cowboy hat most of the time. Even a smattering of greys on his head and in his beard have not made Paisley look any less awesome. In fact, they have only added to the country legend's appeal.
LeAnn Rimes takes 40 vitamins a day to look and feel her best
LeAnn Rimes had long felt a sense of discomfort in her skin, having been diagnosed with psoriasis at age two, but finding a treatment that worked for her gave her a newfound confidence. "I've had it under control for about 10 years, so it's been this liberating thing for me to be able to wear shorts and a bikini," she explained to Into the Gloss. Rimes is also big on lotions — she uses three of them — and is religious about her strenuous workouts. Oh, and she takes a whopping 40 vitamins a day to keep herself feeling and looking her best.
Tim McGraw has undergone a major body transformation in recent years
There was a point where Tim McGraw found himself out of shape, hitting 210 pounds due to stress and poor lifestyle choices. After seeing himself onscreen in "Four Christmases," the singer decided to stop drinking, start eating well, and make workouts a daily thing. He got totally ripped in the process, then wrote a fitness book and helped open a Nashville-area gym. "I don't really get tired of training," McGraw told Men's Health in 2019. "There's such a feeling of accomplishment that comes from the feeling of being my age and still being at the top of my game."
Faith Hill looks just as great for her age as her husband
Like her husband Tim McGraw, Faith Hill is aging like a super fine wine. The star has a number of skincare products she swears by, including Retin-A and La Mer the Renewal Oil, but most of her glow comes down to good genes and good habits. Hill eats healthfully, moisturizes regularly, and — above all else — stays hydrated. "I used to be awful about drinking water, but with the flying and traveling, you quickly see how important it is," she told New Beauty. "Water works! It's a miracle product. It's gold. That's my biggest piece of beauty advice: water, water, water!"
Sam Hunt's body may fluctuate based on gym time, but that face card never declines
Sam Hunt is one of the most gorgeous men in country music, full stop. He has said his fitness routine has eased since welcoming his third child in May 2025, but even if he were to lose some muscle, the guy would still have that lethal face card. Hunt also played college football, so even when he claims to be less active, he's still probably doing more than most of us given his love of sports. He's not a huge dieter, though. "I avoid French fries, avoid fried food. That's about as far as my diet goes," he told WFMS in 2021.
Reba McEntire appears to be aging backwards (she's 70!)
Reba McEntire has long been a source of plastic surgery rumors, but regardless of whether she has or has not gone under the knife, no one can argue with the fact that the iconic star looks fantastic for 70. McEntire is strict about always wearing sunscreen, and she is huge on applying moisturizer. She likes the Three Milk Ageless Moisturizer so much that she not only uses it the typical way, but also mixes it with a matte foundation when getting glammed up. Per Radar Online, McEntire spends $100,000 yearly on beauty products and treatments, including weekly facials, body wraps, and more.
Cosmetic enhancements or not, Keith Urban has had quite the glow up in recent years
Keith Urban is another country star who has faced rumors of plastic surgery, but he has never confirmed the methods behind his continued attractiveness. In fact, we would go so far as to say that Urban has had somewhat of a glow up in recent years, as he is looking even better than he did in the early aughts. Urban has credited his on-stage activity for keeping him in shape, and even popular plastic surgeons — most of whom think he has had at least some minor procedures such as Botox and microneedling — have praised his strong jawline and awesome hair.
Martina McBride works out first for health, then for aesthetics
"As you get older, your metabolism slows down and things change," Martina McBride said in an interview with Ok! Magazine. "I was always the kind of person that my whole life, I never really had to worry about what I ate or exercise...I have to do that now, and I don't like it. I have to watch the carbs and try to eat healthier." In that same interview, McBride said that while she cares about the effect on her looks, she first and foremost exercises for her physical and mental health. McBride's routine includes yoga, lunges, crunches, and cardio.
At 49, Blake Shelton is hotter now than he was in his early career
We were not sad when Blake Shelton finally ditched his mullet, and he was looking great for many years thereafter. This was especially obvious when Shelton started dating Gwen Stefani in 2015, as the couple started hitting the gym together and playing tennis. But over the years — and especially during COVID-19 — Shelton gained some weight, and it was not until after he married Stefani in 2021 that he vowed to do something about it. By 2023, Shelton was looking svelte again and in 2024, he even made a resolution to cut back on his beloved alcohol.
Carrie Underwood doesn't look like it has been 20 years since American Idol
We know Carrie Underwood had reconstructive surgery in 2017 after a bad fall, but whether Underwood has had further procedures or not, no one can say she doesn't look great. She may even look better than she did when she won "American Idol" two decades ago — despite a self-described "lazy" approach to skincare. "I love oils," Underwood told Today. "I'm honestly not picky, as long as it soaks in and doesn't make me look greasy." The singer is certainly not lazy when it comes to fitness, as she works out with her trainer daily (and has the bod to prove it).
Brantley Gilbert brings weights on the tour bus to maintain those guns
Brantley Gilbert is a lesser-known country singer, but you would be forgiven if you thought he was a wrestler or MMA fighter based upon his photos. From the beard to the tattooed torso to the giant muscles, Gilbert is not the visual of the typical country star — but that visual looks quite good. "A lot of us replace addictions with other addictions, and working out is a part of that," the "California sober" Gilbert told Muscle & Fitness. In that same interview, he said he now brings weights out the tour bus to maintain his trademark guns.
The ladies of Little Big Town are looking fresh in their 50s (Jimi Westbrook too!)
Little Big Town's hunky Jimi Westbrook is holding up very well as the years go by, but it is his wife Karen Fairchild and their bandmate Kimberly Schlapman that have us really questioning the clock. Both women have great skin, but it is worth noting that Schlapman also has some of the most enviable curls in the business (which she takes care of with products such as Wen Smoothing Glossing Serum and Oribe Supershine Moisturizing Cream). And Fairchild is known for her great legs, which she maintains with Barre classes. "I love seeing results...[it] inspires me to keep going," she told Self.
Jake Owen is 43 and (still) fine thanks to good habits
Jake Owen's original dream may have been to be a pro golfer, but with those looks and that voice, he is clearly right where he belongs on stage. The 43-year-old singer has remained a stunner throughout his time in the public eye, and he may even look better now since ditching the long hair and gaining some grey in his beard. Owen pays much attention to both nutrition and hydration, and he is equally committed to working out — but not necessarily for aesthetics. "I'm not one of these dudes that is vain about wanting to look a certain way," he said to People.
Miranda Lambert uses skin and eye masks before her shows
Miranda Lambert has been making music professionally since 2001, but she barely looks old enough for that to be the case. The 41-year-old singer is a total head turner, and she clearly takes good care of her skin. Lambert is far from fussy, however, and her favorite product is drugstore staple Avene Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream. "Whether I'm outside with the animals or on a long run on the road, I swear by this lotion to keep my skin protected and hydrated," she told Country Living. Lambert's other go-to products include SkinCeuticals Soothing Cleanser Foam and True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil.
Walker Hayes says quitting alcohol made space for fitness
Country music has a disproportionate amount of handsome men, and Walker Hayes is right up there at the top of the pack. The man has always looked good — that jawline could cut glass — but the years have only added to his allure. At 45, the dad of seven is looking amazing, thanks in large part to getting sober. Hayes then took all of the time he spent in bars and applied it to the gym. "It was a natural transition. Fitness is like a church to me. I am a different human when I have those endorphins," he said to Nashville Fit Magazine.
Lee Ann Womack is aging gracefully and shining bright as she approaches 60
Lee Ann Womack will turn 60 in August 2026, and she is proof that you can retain your beauty as you age without excessive cosmetic procedures. Womack has complained about gray hair on her Instagram, but aside from that, the singer appears to take a pretty chill approach to beauty. She often posts makeup-free photos on her socials, and has said that she really only wears moisturizer most of the time that she is not on stage. There's no word on Womack's workout routine, but we do know she loves riding horses (which can burn 200 calories in less than an hour).
Darius Rucker is pushing 60, but still has his good looks
The world was first introduced to Darius Rucker as a rock artist, but the "Hootie and the Blowfish" frontman has since become a bonafide country star. Rucker's voice is still in stellar form, and his physical appearance is still quite appealing. His skin looks great, as does his smile, and we love the salt-and-pepper goatee he often sports. Like some of the other singers on our list, Rucker may have cutting out harder substances to thank for his youthful looks. He chose to cut back on substance use after a 2023 drug possession arrest after a traffic stop.
Sara Evans has a simple beauty routine, but still looks incredible at 54
Sara Evans is and always has been a stunner. Sadly, she has not always been able to see it with her own eyes due to body dysmorphia and an eating disorder. "I'm more scared of being fat than anything in the world, and that's not good. That's not normal," Evans admitted on the "Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans" podcast (via People). In the interview, Evans also confessed to being affected by others' opinions, even online trolls. But we think her skin looks pretty fantastic, which is somewhat shocking considering she doesn't wash her makeup off before sleep.
If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).
Brett Young has taken steps to live healthier — and he looks as hot as ever
At 44, Brett Young is looking better than ever thanks to a total lifestyle overhaul he made after hitting the big 4-0. Though fitness is something that comes easy for the former college baseball player, health took a backseat to music and parenthood. So, Young acted by cutting out all alcohol, cleaning up his diet, and doubling his time in the gym. "I started digging into kind of researching longevity and wellness and anti-aging and finding out that, you know, heavy lifting is at the core of all of that," he told Men's Journal. "And I just kind of dove in headfirst."
Based on visuals, it's hard to believe Kimberly Perry is in her 40s
Kimberly Perry makes up one-third of the acclaimed The Band Perry, alongside her siblings Reid Perry and Neil Perry. All three of the musicians are aging wonderfully, but Kimberly in particular looks spectacular. In fact, it is incredibly hard to look at a photo of the star and process the fact that she is 42 and not a full decade younger. Face card aside, Perry has also received notice for her toned arms, which she works hard to maintain. Bench dips are reportedly her go-to exercise of choice to uphold those killer triceps.
Ty Herndon looks happy and healthy at 63
Ty Herndon helped break down doors when he came out of the closet in 2014, becoming the first male mainstream country artist to do so. By that point, the singer had overcome a number of obstacles, but a 2020 relapse sent him back to a terrible place. Cut to today, wherein Herndon is looking both happy and healthy at age 63. To stay in shape, the star loves to ride his bike around Nashville and hits the gym regularly – but he still can't pass up a good slice of pizza sometimes.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles swears by sunscreen with zinc
Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles is 50 now, but she is still as radiant as she has always been. Nettles starts each day with a health breakfast and a walk, and she is a big fan of yoga classes, massages, and a good power nap. When it comes to beauty routines, the Grammy winning singer and actor is refreshingly lowkey. "I'm obsessive about applying sunscreen with zinc," she told Woman's Day. "I also use Fresh's Repair and Restore Face Balm and La Natura Cocovanilla Shea Butter Lip Balm." And for performances, Nettles spends only 30 minutes total doing her own hair and makeup.