Kelly Clarkson's First Social Media Post Since Ex's Death Hints At How She's Coping

On September 4, Kelly Clarkson posted a photo of her hugging her fellow "American Idol" contestants as she was named the first season's winner in 2002. In the caption, she gave a special shoutout to the "American Idol" fans who helped her get the title that skyrocketed her to stardom. "To everyone that took time 23 years ago to call in and vote for me, thank you ... Winning American Idol changed my life and I will be forever grateful for all of you that have supported me for so many years. It is a gift to find your purpose and passion, and to be able to make a living doing it is the cherry on top. Thank you, always," she wrote.

A post celebrating the 23rd anniversary of an accomplishment is atypical. So, it's a surprising move for Clarkson to give this shoutout to her fans while they've been wondering how she has been handling the grief since the loss of her ex-husband. This seems to show that Clarkson is making the choice not to speak on her ex's passing, while still making it clear to those who may be worried about her that she's focusing on the positives. While Clarkson is surely dealing with complex emotions and helping her kids navigate an immense loss, above all, she is clearly grateful for the life she has and the fans who have supported her along the way.