Kelly Clarkson Confirms Tragic News About Her Ex, Brandon Blackstock (And How She's Navigating It)
"Where Have You Been" indeed: The title of her new single could just as well be describing Kelly Clarkson's Vegas drama. In early July 2025, the "American Idol" winner-turned-superstar postponed the first two shows of her "Studio Sessions" residency at Caesars without warning. Her Instagram post explained that she was experiencing vocal strain and needed to rest her voice for nearly two weeks. An unidentified insider dished to Daily Mail+ that this kind of unpredictability is common for Clarkson, and that her staff was getting tired of her "flaky" behavior. Now once again, Clarkson is backing out of her performing commitment, but her disappointed fans nonetheless understand her decision. This time, she has to prioritize not her vocal cords, but the two most important people in her life.
Late on the evening of August 6, the "Since U Been Gone" performer posted another Instagram announcement canceling the remainder of her performances for the month. "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," she wrote. Apologizing for the inconvenience to ticket holders, she added, "I so appreciate your grace, kindness, and understanding." The father in question, of course, is Brandon Blackstock, whose divorce from Clarkson was exceptionally messy. They were married for nearly seven years before splitting for undisclosed "irreconcilable differences." It took two years for the divorce to be finalized as the couple wrangled over visitation arrangements for their daughter and son, River and Remington. The circumstances of that arrangement likely factored into Clarkson's decision to pause her residency.
Clarkson is putting family first
Even three years later, Kelly Clarkson's life hasn't been the same since her divorce from music manager Brandon Blackstock. In addition to the numerous financial and legal headaches she's endured as a result of the split, the once and future "Voice" coach has had to adjust to being a single mom. She and Kylie Kelce commiserated over the challenges on a March 2025 episode of Kelce's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast. They noted that mothers are expected to skip work for their children's sake, but dads rarely take days off or cancel business trips to handle child care. "He's allowed to be somewhere, but you're not," said Clarkson. She added that she tries to teach 8-year-old Remington that "Mommy does work, and that's okay; women and men work, and that's okay."
Yet the "Stronger" artist realizes there are still times one's career has to take second place. River and Remy live with her in L.A. most of the year, but visit their dad in Montana on certain weekends and holidays. Blackstock's undisclosed health condition means Clarkson will be an at-home mom for the time being. Some audience members are none too pleased about the show cancellation, especially since the reschedule date for their tickets is July 2026. A couple suggested that the singer shouldn't have set up the residency in the first place if she knew her ex had an extended illness. But the majority of fans are giving Clarkson the support and understanding she asked for. "While I am disappointed to hear that she has to postpone the rest of the August shows, family comes first!" went one representative response.