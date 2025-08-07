Kelly Clarkson Confirms Tragic News About Her Ex, Brandon Blackstock (And How She's Navigating It)

"Where Have You Been" indeed: The title of her new single could just as well be describing Kelly Clarkson's Vegas drama. In early July 2025, the "American Idol" winner-turned-superstar postponed the first two shows of her "Studio Sessions" residency at Caesars without warning. Her Instagram post explained that she was experiencing vocal strain and needed to rest her voice for nearly two weeks. An unidentified insider dished to Daily Mail+ that this kind of unpredictability is common for Clarkson, and that her staff was getting tired of her "flaky" behavior. Now once again, Clarkson is backing out of her performing commitment, but her disappointed fans nonetheless understand her decision. This time, she has to prioritize not her vocal cords, but the two most important people in her life.

Late on the evening of August 6, the "Since U Been Gone" performer posted another Instagram announcement canceling the remainder of her performances for the month. "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," she wrote. Apologizing for the inconvenience to ticket holders, she added, "I so appreciate your grace, kindness, and understanding." The father in question, of course, is Brandon Blackstock, whose divorce from Clarkson was exceptionally messy. They were married for nearly seven years before splitting for undisclosed "irreconcilable differences." It took two years for the divorce to be finalized as the couple wrangled over visitation arrangements for their daughter and son, River and Remington. The circumstances of that arrangement likely factored into Clarkson's decision to pause her residency.