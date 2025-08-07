Kelly Clarkson's Last Posts Featuring Ex Brandon Blackstock Are A Tragic Reminder Of His Place In Her Life
While the divorce between Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock was incredibly messy, it always felt as if Clarkson was willing to hold space for her ex-husband. Not only has Clarkson never been the same since the divorce, but it's clear that she thrives on being a mom and often prioritizes her children, even if it means making fans angry by cancelling shows. Leading up to the passing of Blackstock at age 48, the "Stronger" singer felt the need to "postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas," according to her Instagram. This was "to be fully present" for her children as they navigated Blackstock's battle with cancer. It's this prioritization of her son and daughter that really drives home just how big of a hole Blackstock leaves behind for his family — which is made even more apparent by Clarkson's last two available posts on Instagram that feature him.
In one post, Brandon is seen teaching daughter River Blackstock how to ride a horse. The reminder that they were once a cohesive family unit that did things with each other like riding lessons and outdoor time is now such a devastating rupture. In another video, Clarkson and Brandon discuss their favorite coffee company, encouraging everyone experiencing COVID lockdowns to consider purchasing bags for their favorite brew. Between the divorce and now the tragedy of his death, it feels utterly gutting to see Blackstock pass away so soon after their divorce, not allowing the dust to finally settle.
Kelly Clarkson's kids aren't ready for her to move on from Brandon Blackstock
In a November 2024 interview for KOST 103.5, Kelly Clarkson admitted that her two children, River Blackstock and Remington Blackstock, weren't quite ready for her to date anyone new post-divorce. Clarkson herself admitted to not feeling ready to be on the prowl, but did say that she told her kids, "when mommy's ready ... it's okay, I'm allowed to [date]." However, her children still struggle with the concept of Clarkson dating anyone new. "It's hard to picture their mom with someone else other than their dad," the "Broken & Beautiful" singer said in defense of her little ones.
At this point, it's fairly safe to assume that Clarkson will continue to remain single, especially while in mourning for not just the father of her children, but for what Brandon Blackstock meant to her as a husband. The song "Piece by Piece" was based on Clarkson's ability to heal from her parents' divorce at a young age through finding love with Brandon. In an interview with HuffPost in 2015, Clarkson admitted that she didn't "realize the gravity" of having her father abandon her family, "until I experienced love like I do with Brandon on the daily." It's fairly clear that Brandon was a pivotal person in Clarkson's life, and will continue to be a vital presence for her and her family, even if he can no longer physically be there.