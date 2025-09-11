Trump's MAGA Hat Obsession Has Everyone Talking About Obama's Biggest Fashion Scandal

President Donald Trump's MAGA hat obsession reached a new level after it received a bit of a fashion upgrade. Instead of "Make America Great Again," the cap's newer model touted the slogan "Trump Was Right About Everything." It was another tacky accessory that proved Trump's ego was even bigger than we thought, and it caused quite a stir when he wore it at the Oval Office in August, 2025. At the time, he was hosting a meeting between himself and FIFA president Gianni Infantino while still proudly wearing the headwear in front of the media. What's worse is that Trump didn't wear a tie to go with his suit, either, which was an uncommon and peculiar choice for a sitting U.S. president.

But although the unusual garb caused some chatter online, quite a few didn't think Trump's fashion that day generated much controversy. Conservative media's silence over the commander-in-chief's unconventional look made some netizens take a look back at Barack Obama's tan suit controversy. On August, 2014, Obama caught a lot of backlash for wearing the bright-colored suit while hosting a White House press briefing. However, certain social media users called out conservative media for not holding Trump as accountable for his threads. "Obama wore a tan suit and the right melted down," one user said on X. Another poster wrote, "They also objected to @BarackObama removing his jacket in the Oval. Savage!" "Yeah, that's a presidential look," an additional X user sarcastically joked.