Trump's MAGA Hat Obsession Has Everyone Talking About Obama's Biggest Fashion Scandal
President Donald Trump's MAGA hat obsession reached a new level after it received a bit of a fashion upgrade. Instead of "Make America Great Again," the cap's newer model touted the slogan "Trump Was Right About Everything." It was another tacky accessory that proved Trump's ego was even bigger than we thought, and it caused quite a stir when he wore it at the Oval Office in August, 2025. At the time, he was hosting a meeting between himself and FIFA president Gianni Infantino while still proudly wearing the headwear in front of the media. What's worse is that Trump didn't wear a tie to go with his suit, either, which was an uncommon and peculiar choice for a sitting U.S. president.
But although the unusual garb caused some chatter online, quite a few didn't think Trump's fashion that day generated much controversy. Conservative media's silence over the commander-in-chief's unconventional look made some netizens take a look back at Barack Obama's tan suit controversy. On August, 2014, Obama caught a lot of backlash for wearing the bright-colored suit while hosting a White House press briefing. However, certain social media users called out conservative media for not holding Trump as accountable for his threads. "Obama wore a tan suit and the right melted down," one user said on X. Another poster wrote, "They also objected to @BarackObama removing his jacket in the Oval. Savage!" "Yeah, that's a presidential look," an additional X user sarcastically joked.
Donald Trump's look showed how much presidential fashion standards have changed
Some felt that the media discourse, or lack thereof, surrounding president Donald Trump's unconventional garb was proof of how much fashion expectations have shifted since the days of Barack Obama's presidency. This didn't bode well for the country as a whole for one internet poster. "We now live in a society where literally 10's of millions have lost all sense of right & wrong, what's good & bad, and what's even in one's own best interest," they said on X, formerly Twitter. "You still think the old rules apply," another commenter wrote in response to the perceived hypocrisy.
What might make the double standard even more noticeable is that, when Obama's fashion choices have caused a stir, his outfits seemed a bit tamer than Trump's in comparison. Trump has been known to wear his MAGA hats on a couple of occasions while on the job. Although "The Apprentice" host has been roasted online for wearing the bold cap in sensitive meetings, they don't seem to be given the same level of attention as Obama's most scandalous styles. But, then again, Trump is known to be such a controversial figure that his other scandals might just overshadow his fashion choices. Even as president.