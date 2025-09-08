Trump's Fragile Ego Gets Tip-Toed Around After Being Booed At US Open

There is one thing that Taylor Swift and Donald Trump have in common: They've both been booed at athletic competitions. In Swift's case, it's been at NFL games as the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. In Trump's case, it seems to be more about his actions as president, as it's happened at a number of sporting events since he took office, from the World Series to the World Cup final, where Trump's attention seeking hit a fever pitch. The United States Tennis Association (USTA) seemed to realize there could be a negative reaction to Trump's presence at the men's final of the U.S. Open between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, so beforehand, it asked the media broadcasting the match "to refrain from showcasing any disruptions or reactions in response to the President's attendance in any capacity, including ENG [Electronic News Gathering] coverage," per Bounces.

Trump draws some boos, and a few claps, when shown saluting during the anthem. (No one else was saluting the anthem). Stadium still half empty due to long security lines.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/jzJiDMPFYb — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) September 7, 2025

It was also confirmed before the match that Trump would be shown on the big screen in the stadium during the national anthem, perhaps to protect him from a potential negative reaction to his presence. Footage has dropped from the event, and it shows that Trump did, in fact, get booed. Admittedly, there were also some cheers, but it was definitely at best a mixed response. Despite the USTA email, not all the media coverage of the U.S. Open cut out the response to Donald Trump's appearance, including ABC and ESPN.

Based on X footage from someone at the event, it seems there was at least one other moment when Trump was on the big screen, and there were boos then, too. It could have been just from that section of the stands, but still.