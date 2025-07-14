Trump's Attention-Seeking Hits A Fever Pitch At FIFA Club World Cup Final (Get Off The Stage, Grandpa)

President Donald Trump has no shame turning other people's victories into impromptu Trump-fests. He took over the University of Alabama's 2025 commencement speech and made it all about himself, for example, while he also hijacked Pope Leo XIV's election buzz with a family Oval Office visit. Sports achievements are no exception, as evidenced by the time President Trump gave a sly nod to Brittany Mahomes while also making the Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 AFC Championship win all about him.

The president expanded his sports-centric attention grabs to an international level when he attended the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final on July 13, 2025. After the Chelsea Football Club blew out Paris Saint-Germain F.C. with a 3-0 win, President Trump butted in to shake players' hands and feel up their awards. "Donald Trump at the Club World Cup Final: 42 Handshakes.100% Didn't Know A Single Player. Touched More Trophies than PSG. Same Impact as Doue and Dembele. GET IN THERE AND MAKE IT ABOUT YOU," one X user wrote.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino trying to get Trump to leave the stage as Chelsea were lifting their Club World Cup trophy. Such an embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/GfaYpLyKhE — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) July 14, 2025

A clip posted on X shows he remained at the front of the group for Chelsea's celebratory trophy lift before he was unceremoniously pushed to the back of the crowd. President Trump's inability to read the room was reminiscent of his predecessor, as former President Joe Biden had difficulties navigating stages toward the end of his career. However, the current president's self-gratifying behavior was far more deserving of being red carded.