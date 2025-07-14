Trump's Attention-Seeking Hits A Fever Pitch At FIFA Club World Cup Final (Get Off The Stage, Grandpa)
President Donald Trump has no shame turning other people's victories into impromptu Trump-fests. He took over the University of Alabama's 2025 commencement speech and made it all about himself, for example, while he also hijacked Pope Leo XIV's election buzz with a family Oval Office visit. Sports achievements are no exception, as evidenced by the time President Trump gave a sly nod to Brittany Mahomes while also making the Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 AFC Championship win all about him.
The president expanded his sports-centric attention grabs to an international level when he attended the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final on July 13, 2025. After the Chelsea Football Club blew out Paris Saint-Germain F.C. with a 3-0 win, President Trump butted in to shake players' hands and feel up their awards. "Donald Trump at the Club World Cup Final: 42 Handshakes.100% Didn't Know A Single Player. Touched More Trophies than PSG. Same Impact as Doue and Dembele. GET IN THERE AND MAKE IT ABOUT YOU," one X user wrote.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino trying to get Trump to leave the stage as Chelsea were lifting their Club World Cup trophy.
A clip posted on X shows he remained at the front of the group for Chelsea's celebratory trophy lift before he was unceremoniously pushed to the back of the crowd. President Trump's inability to read the room was reminiscent of his predecessor, as former President Joe Biden had difficulties navigating stages toward the end of his career. However, the current president's self-gratifying behavior was far more deserving of being red carded.
Not all sports fans were happy to see Trump at the game
Even if he boldly attempted to steal the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup champions' spotlight shortly after their triumph, President Donald Trump didn't earn as warm a reception he might have hoped for. While he probably anticipated eager gestures from the Chelsea F.C. and FIFA officials to join their celebration, and perhaps an even more enthusiastic response from the soccer fans watching him, he was instead rushed away, and many in the crowd at MetLife Stadium apparently weren't thrilled about his presence. Some stadium-goers booed the commander in chief a couple times: first while he was featured on the stadium's video screen prior to the game, and again when he paraded around the team afterward.
Chelsea players also didn't seem thrilled they had to share the spotlight with the U.S. president while they relished in their victory. Soccer players like Cole Palmer were just as perplexed about the commander in chief joining his team on stage. "No, I knew he was going to be there, but I didn't know he was going to be on the stand where we lifted the trophy, " Palmer said in a statement The Athletic posted on X on July 13, 2025. "So, I was a bit confused." Knowing that the FIFA World Cup final will take place at the same venue in 2026, we fear President Trump could return to steal another team's thunder.