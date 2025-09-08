Jessica Simpson's Lopsided Lips Make Her Look Unrecognizable At 2025 VMAs

The 2025 MTV VMAs are a favorite occasion for music superstars to walk the red carpet in their most eye-catching ensembles. Jessica Simpson certainly didn't disappoint; in fact, she snagged attention in more ways than one. Her appearance was a surprise to begin with; the "I Wanna Love You Forever" hitmaker hadn't gone to the VMAs in nearly two decades. Simpson's sheer black tulle dress was another stunner. But her face was the real talk of the night. Reminiscent of the plastic surgery rumors surrounding Kimberly Guilfoyle, the ex-fiancée of first son Donald Trump Jr., folks online couldn't stop speculating about the work Simpson might have had done. Simpson's pouty mouth appeared to be enhanced with fillers, and not very expert ones at that; the left side appeared fuller than the right, giving her a cockeyed appearance. (Or, as Pink might say, "The waiter just took Kim's duck lips/And gave them to Jessica Simp.")

Commenters on X were quick to point out the singer's overly taut face, which hinted at additional knife work and inspired more than one double-take. "Omg that's Jessica Simpson? I didn't even recognize her," wrote one viewer. Another was more blunt: "Y'all are really going OVERBOARD with the plastic surgery & bbls & duck lips!!! So messed up & not attractive. Really sad! What bad role models for our youth."