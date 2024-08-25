Kimberly Guilfoyle Is Unrecognizable In Old Modeling Pics Before Rumored Plastic Surgery
It's impossible to deny that Kimberly Guilfoyle has become a staple in the Republican inner circle. Not only is Guilfoyle engaged to Donald Trump Jr., aka the son of former President Donald Trump, but she's also an outspoken political commentator. She used to be a TV news personality, but she's also a former prosecutor. Despite frequently being associated with whichever famous male figure she's dating, she's got an impressive résumé — regardless of whether you agree with her views.
Before she became the loud and proud Republican she is today, Guilfoyle leaned a little more liberal, as she was married to Democrat Gavin Newsom and supported his push for same-sex marriage. The pair's divorce was finalized in 2006, more than a decade before Newsom became California's governor, but during the time in which they were together, Newsom was the mayor of San Francisco. Essentially, they were a Cali power couple ... for a short while anyway.
In the following years, her viewpoints seemed to shift drastically, as did her appearance. Just take a look at the photo above, which Guilfoyle shared on social media. Remember when we mentioned her résumé? Yeah, that included modeling, too. Of course, these photos come way before Guilfoyle was subject to plastic surgery rumors (which she hasn't confirmed or denied). Daily Mail previously interviewed plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie, who was "suspicious" that Guilfoyle "dabbled" in both cheek and lip fillers. The List received similar intel from cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Mariano Busso. Speculation aside, let's take a look back at Guilfoyle's modeling days.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's throwback photos will make you do a double take
If you think Kimberly Guilfoyle looks different in the image above, which was snapped 20 years ago, then you're going to do a double-take at even more of her modeling throwbacks. In 2015, Guilfoyle shared the image below on Instagram with plenty of hashtags in her caption, writing, "#FlashbackFriday to my modeling days!! Xx #MakingTheCase." She's posing with a pouty face and pin-up style clothing, alongside a vintage car.
Commenters had plenty to say about the black-and-white shot. "Gorgeous, The complete package," someone said, while another wrote, "You have my heart pounding!" And that's not the only modeling pic she's shared. Guilfoyle posted the following image, which resulted in equal amounts of praise. Responses ranged from, "wait, thats you??? whoa...you evolve like i do," to "Omg you are still absolutely gorgeous!"
You know how they say a cat has nine lives? The same must be true of Guilfoyle, since modeling isn't the only role she's taken on over the years. As a kid, she was an athlete who loved soccer. Later, she was a prosecutor, as previously mentioned. She even acted in a movie, where she played a lawyer. She was the first lady of San Francisco, and now she's a soon-to-be in-law of the Trumps. She also worked at Fox News, which ended with a bit of controversy. She gives speeches at the RNC and often makes headlines for her over-the-top outfits. Somewhere in-between, Guilfoyle wrote a children's book. She's a jack of all trades apparently.
Modeling helped Kimberly Guilfoyle pay for law school
While some people may (unfairly) dismiss modeling as a surface-level job, Kimberly Guilfoyle got into the role as a stepping stone for her legal dreams. Clearly, she's always been hard-working and determined. In a 2014 interview with Cosmopolitan, Guilfoyle reflected on her previous career — and how it led to her subsequent one. "I knew I wanted to go to law school, and I wanted to have the funds to do so, so when I was in college at UC Davis, I had three jobs," she recalled, noting that modeling was one of the three. The experience taught her valuable lessons, including how to build her self-esteem and how to really own her "autonomy as a woman."
That wasn't the only time she spoke about the experience, and from the sound of it, she really excelled at posing for the camera. While chatting with People that same year, Guilfoyle rattled off her accomplishments, "I modeled everything from clothes, swimwear and lingerie, including Victoria's Secret!" As anyone who's watched the annual VS Fashion Show knows, it's a pretty big deal to model for the famous brand, whether on TV, billboards, or in catalogues.
And if you think she has any second thoughts about her prior gig, think again. Guilfoyle told Cosmo, "I don't have any regrets about all of the jobs in the different fields that I've worked in." No wonder she shared all those throwback pics.