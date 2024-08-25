Kimberly Guilfoyle Is Unrecognizable In Old Modeling Pics Before Rumored Plastic Surgery

It's impossible to deny that Kimberly Guilfoyle has become a staple in the Republican inner circle. Not only is Guilfoyle engaged to Donald Trump Jr., aka the son of former President Donald Trump, but she's also an outspoken political commentator. She used to be a TV news personality, but she's also a former prosecutor. Despite frequently being associated with whichever famous male figure she's dating, she's got an impressive résumé — regardless of whether you agree with her views.

Before she became the loud and proud Republican she is today, Guilfoyle leaned a little more liberal, as she was married to Democrat Gavin Newsom and supported his push for same-sex marriage. The pair's divorce was finalized in 2006, more than a decade before Newsom became California's governor, but during the time in which they were together, Newsom was the mayor of San Francisco. Essentially, they were a Cali power couple ... for a short while anyway.

In the following years, her viewpoints seemed to shift drastically, as did her appearance. Just take a look at the photo above, which Guilfoyle shared on social media. Remember when we mentioned her résumé? Yeah, that included modeling, too. Of course, these photos come way before Guilfoyle was subject to plastic surgery rumors (which she hasn't confirmed or denied). Daily Mail previously interviewed plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie, who was "suspicious" that Guilfoyle "dabbled" in both cheek and lip fillers. The List received similar intel from cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Mariano Busso. Speculation aside, let's take a look back at Guilfoyle's modeling days.

