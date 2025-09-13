Signs Don Jr. Couldn't Handle Kimberly Guilfoyle's Ambition (& That's Why He Dumped Her)

If President Donald Trump has taught us anything, it's that Trump men like to be in control, and it appears the same is true for their romantic relationships. For those still wondering why Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. broke up, well, the reason seems to be that Guilfoyle was a tad too ambitious for Don Jr.

It's no secret Guilfoyle loves the spotlight, and she outshone Don Jr. on a few occasions. She threw herself head-first into her beau's father's campaign after she was ousted from Fox News in 2018, and the president's 2024 campaign saw her working hard to elevate Trump once again. Don Jr., meanwhile, has hinted on occasion that he's more of a behind-the-scenes guy, and it stands to reason he'd like to have a partner who is not as boisterous as Guilfoyle. There's also the fact that Jr. has admitted he feels like he's scrutinized for who his father is. "It would be nice not to have people prejudge you because they see your father a certain way and there's no chance you might actually be different," he once told journalist Gwenda Blair (via Politico). He also told Blair that he prefers to have a work-life balance and enjoys taking time off. Guilfoyle, meanwhile, is constantly advocating for Trump's MAGA movement and attending high-profile events, and doesn't show signs of slowing down anytime soon.

It was at Guilfoyle's 2023 birthday party that Jr. quipped she was in charge of their relationship. "I always do what she says," he reportedly told guests, according to a source who spoke to Page Six at the time. It seems that, at some point, Don Jr. decided he was tired of that dynamic, and he moved on with a woman who is the exact opposite of his ex.