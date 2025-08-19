Kimberly Guilfoyle's Social Media Posts Hint She's Lost Without Don Jr.
Caught in a weird life limbo — no longer Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, but not yet ambassador to Greece — Kimberly Guilfoyle hasn't much to do these days except attend the odd gala and go on Instagram to remind the world she's still around. Guilfoyle's sad social media behavior hints she's trying to create a brand or identity for herself; she just can't figure out what it is. One minute, she's Ultra MAGA Woman, sharing announcements from Trump and his PR team to show how excited she is about the proposed White House ballroom and the National Guard coming to D.C. An hour or two later, Guilfoyle might transform into Thirst Trap Temptress with a photo of herself in a minidress and six-inch pumps.
One day in August 2025, Guilfoyle seemed to be attempting a comeback of her third branding: the Food Network Star Wannabe. On her Instagram Stories, she posted the below photo of a "#GreekInspired" dinner under the title "Cooking With KG." The nicely plated meal consisted of rosemary lamb chops, garlic-parmesan asparagus, jasmine rice, and a salad topped with feta cheese. Just one tiny problem, though: The dinner is almost identical to the one she made in a video she shared in September 2024. For the newer edition, she added the rice side dish and put feta cheese on the salad to make it more noticeably Grecian. (What, no black olives?)
Guilfoyle's post-Don Jr. life is very different
Kimberly Guilfoyle's Greek dinner post hinted at the culture of her future new home, but savvy followers might recognize it as a rehash of a meal Guilfoyle made in a bizarre cooking video the previous fall. Worse, comparing the two posts reveals some sad details. The earlier "Cooking With KG" video was shot in the luxe home she and Donald Trump Jr. once shared, featuring a professional-grade Lynx grill that had just been installed in the gourmet kitchen that morning. Guilfoyle spoke warmly about cooking "to please your family," and the clip ended with a shot of her diners digging in, including Don Jr., his oldest son Donnie, and her son, Ronan Villency.
Now, of course, her ex has long since moved on; Don Jr. and Bettina Anderson rub their romance in Guilfoyle's face with their cozy social media shares, and he reportedly stays at her place most of the time. With the Trump kids no longer coming for overnights and Ronan soon to be headed for college, Guilfoyle doesn't have much use for that gourmet kitchen, or the rest of her six-bedroom mansion, either. The former Fox News host is said to be in the process of selling the $22 million property, grill and all. Note that her more recent recipe prepared the lamb chops on a George Foreman grill; was she trying to make it relatable to middle America, or is it that she's getting used to cooking for one?