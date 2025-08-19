Kimberly Guilfoyle's Social Media Posts Hint She's Lost Without Don Jr.

Caught in a weird life limbo — no longer Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, but not yet ambassador to Greece — Kimberly Guilfoyle hasn't much to do these days except attend the odd gala and go on Instagram to remind the world she's still around. Guilfoyle's sad social media behavior hints she's trying to create a brand or identity for herself; she just can't figure out what it is. One minute, she's Ultra MAGA Woman, sharing announcements from Trump and his PR team to show how excited she is about the proposed White House ballroom and the National Guard coming to D.C. An hour or two later, Guilfoyle might transform into Thirst Trap Temptress with a photo of herself in a minidress and six-inch pumps.

One day in August 2025, Guilfoyle seemed to be attempting a comeback of her third branding: the Food Network Star Wannabe. On her Instagram Stories, she posted the below photo of a "#GreekInspired" dinner under the title "Cooking With KG." The nicely plated meal consisted of rosemary lamb chops, garlic-parmesan asparagus, jasmine rice, and a salad topped with feta cheese. Just one tiny problem, though: The dinner is almost identical to the one she made in a video she shared in September 2024. For the newer edition, she added the rice side dish and put feta cheese on the salad to make it more noticeably Grecian. (What, no black olives?)