Kimberly Guilfoyle's Forced Fishy Moment With Don Jr. Aged As Well As Their Relationship
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Remember when Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle made their relationship public back in 2018? The media was convinced they were a couple when Don Jr. took to Instagram in June of that year to share snaps of him and the former Fox News host enjoying the great outdoors together. Don Jr. likes flyfishing a lot and, barely a month later, he and Guilfoyle were at it again, but she didn't seem as into it as her beau. In fact, in an awkward snap holding a fish, she appeared more than a little grossed out. Unsurprisingly, the picture hasn't aged well — and neither did their relationship. Looking back, the Trump staffer's apparently forced enthusiasm for flyfishing was but one of many red flags in Don Jr. and Guilfoyle's relationship, and celebrity love coach and body language expert Nicole Moore confirmed, in an exclusive interview with The List, that Guilfoyle seemingly forcing herself to enjoy her partner's hobbies was likely one of the reasons things ultimately fell apart.
According to Moore, "If you're participating in activities that you truly don't enjoy or that stress you out just to please your partner, it won't be a net positive thing for the relationship. Ideally, you should never do something solely for your partner's satisfaction, without also making sure that there's at least some enjoyment present in there for you." In another pic, Guilfoyle looked considerably more at ease chilling at a restaurant table than she did outside fishing. Moore asserted that it's important for couples find a hobby they both enjoy if they don't already have one in common. Failing to do so can lead to resentment. There are signs that Guilfoyle and Jr.'s breakup was messier than it seemed, and their lack of shared interests might have played a part in that.
Guilfoyle's lifestyle reportedly didn't align with Don Jr.'s
Rumor has it that Kimberly Guilfoyle's boozy nickname sealed the deal on her breakup with Donald Trump Jr. For those not in the know, the businessman publicly declared that he completely gave up alcohol after his rowdy college years in his 2019 book, "Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us." "Once I got going, it wasn't easy to stop me — which, when you're in college, isn't a huge problem, as long as you're getting your work done," Don Jr. divulged. "With my personality, drinking alcohol was a recipe for disaster." The thing is, Guilfoyle liked to party. So much so that her colleagues at Fox News called her "Margarita girl," according to the Daily Mail. The unflattering nickname and her penchant for having a good time likely took a toll on their relationship. In fact, sources dished that Don Jr. was barely around at his girlfriend's 55th birthday bash, likely in an attempt to steer clear of temptation.
This did not bode well for the couple's future together. As celebrity love coach and body language expert Nicole Moore explained to The List, "Unfortunately, relationships where one partner is sober and the other drinks a lot are typically doomed." This can cause a lot of friction and conflict, while making it work under such challenging circumstances requires both parties to be accommodating. "It's critically important that partners in couples like this refrain from judging the other person's choices or trying to make their partner be more like them," Moore argued, adding that clear boundaries and honesty are equally crucial. Unfortunately for Guilfoyle and Don Jr., things didn't quite work out.