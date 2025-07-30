Kimberly Guilfoyle's Forced Fishy Moment With Don Jr. Aged As Well As Their Relationship

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Remember when Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle made their relationship public back in 2018? The media was convinced they were a couple when Don Jr. took to Instagram in June of that year to share snaps of him and the former Fox News host enjoying the great outdoors together. Don Jr. likes flyfishing a lot and, barely a month later, he and Guilfoyle were at it again, but she didn't seem as into it as her beau. In fact, in an awkward snap holding a fish, she appeared more than a little grossed out. Unsurprisingly, the picture hasn't aged well — and neither did their relationship. Looking back, the Trump staffer's apparently forced enthusiasm for flyfishing was but one of many red flags in Don Jr. and Guilfoyle's relationship, and celebrity love coach and body language expert Nicole Moore confirmed, in an exclusive interview with The List, that Guilfoyle seemingly forcing herself to enjoy her partner's hobbies was likely one of the reasons things ultimately fell apart.

According to Moore, "If you're participating in activities that you truly don't enjoy or that stress you out just to please your partner, it won't be a net positive thing for the relationship. Ideally, you should never do something solely for your partner's satisfaction, without also making sure that there's at least some enjoyment present in there for you." In another pic, Guilfoyle looked considerably more at ease chilling at a restaurant table than she did outside fishing. Moore asserted that it's important for couples find a hobby they both enjoy if they don't already have one in common. Failing to do so can lead to resentment. There are signs that Guilfoyle and Jr.'s breakup was messier than it seemed, and their lack of shared interests might have played a part in that.