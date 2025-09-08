Trump's First Rose Garden Event Gets Brutal Reviews Thanks To Menu That's As Tacky As The Venue

Donald Trump transformed the Oval Office to highlight his long-known love for gold, but he didn't stop there. Trump's Rose Garden renovation may be his worst yet — he paved over the lawn that has been in place since President John F. Kennedy Jr.'s time. It seemed to be an effort to make it look more like a patio at his Mar-a-Lago club, complete with yellow and white striped umbrellas over the tables. To solidify this accomplishment, Trump has held the first ever event of what The White House account on X, formerly Twitter, referred to as the "Rose Garden Club."

The dinner included Trump giving a speech where he defined the club, saying it was "for senators, for congresspeople and for people in Washington, and frankly, people that can bring peace and success to our country," via Newsweek. Some Trump supporters and Republicans raved about the event; however, plenty of others had scathing reviews, including for the menu, which was decidedly mid.

Photos of the menu started making the rounds, featuring a seven layer cake and New York Strip Steak. Trump's palate and what he eats in a day have never been particularly refiined (he likes his steak very well done and with ketchup). The critiques of the menu came in quick. One person posted on X: "What strikes me about the Rose Garden fiasco is just how trashy it is. There are supper clubs in rural Wisconsin with 82 year old bartenders that would blow this menu out of the water." Another wrote, "This is a low-class person's idea of a high class menu."