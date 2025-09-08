Trump's First Rose Garden Event Gets Brutal Reviews Thanks To Menu That's As Tacky As The Venue
Donald Trump transformed the Oval Office to highlight his long-known love for gold, but he didn't stop there. Trump's Rose Garden renovation may be his worst yet — he paved over the lawn that has been in place since President John F. Kennedy Jr.'s time. It seemed to be an effort to make it look more like a patio at his Mar-a-Lago club, complete with yellow and white striped umbrellas over the tables. To solidify this accomplishment, Trump has held the first ever event of what The White House account on X, formerly Twitter, referred to as the "Rose Garden Club."
The dinner included Trump giving a speech where he defined the club, saying it was "for senators, for congresspeople and for people in Washington, and frankly, people that can bring peace and success to our country," via Newsweek. Some Trump supporters and Republicans raved about the event; however, plenty of others had scathing reviews, including for the menu, which was decidedly mid.
How was the steak? pic.twitter.com/2bTZayuZR8
— Stiofen (@stiofen911) September 6, 2025
Photos of the menu started making the rounds, featuring a seven layer cake and New York Strip Steak. Trump's palate and what he eats in a day have never been particularly refiined (he likes his steak very well done and with ketchup). The critiques of the menu came in quick. One person posted on X: "What strikes me about the Rose Garden fiasco is just how trashy it is. There are supper clubs in rural Wisconsin with 82 year old bartenders that would blow this menu out of the water." Another wrote, "This is a low-class person's idea of a high class menu."
People weren't happy with Donald Trump's Rose Garden Club
For others, this dinner reinvigorated the debate over whether or not the Rose Garden revamp completed by Donald Trump was actually a good thing. And if social media is any indication, the answer is a resounding no. One critic said, "It's a sad replica of a local Rotary Club from the 1960s," while others derisively compared it to an outdoor mall. Then there were those who thought this was just the beginning of the country club revamp: "It'll be rented out for weddings next," someone quipped. It's also not clear what happens during the colder months; unlike Mar-a-Lago, Washington, D.C. gets cold in winter.
Others took issue with the fact that Trump used the Rose Garden for an exclusive club dinner at all, suggesting that he read the room. One person summed up what seems to be the public sentiment: "There are like 50 posts from politicians flexing about their dinner at the Rose Garden Club, thanking Trump, & it's hands down the cringiest s*** I've ever seen. These are the kids who were never popular, trying way too hard to look like they finally got invited to the cool table. It's embarrassing & sad. 'Thank you, Dear Leader, for inviting me to your tacky patio dinner while our citizens struggle to afford groceries. It was such an honor.'"
The White House is also known as "The People's House." This title was something that was prominently noted on the "About the White House" website during Joe Biden's presidency. However, that phrase isn't featured on the same page under Trump's leadership. The first Rose Garden Club dinner, where POTUS was joined by primarily Republican lawmakers, certainly seems to confirm Trump is prioritizing his ego above all else.