Kaitlan Collins' Before & After Pics Of Trump's Rose Garden Are His Worst White House Renovation Yet

Not content merely to re-invent both himself and the federal government, Donald Trump is now transforming the White House in the way he sees fit — and one of his biggest media foes is quietly calling him out on the latest one. From the moment he re-took office, the president has been giving the Mar-a-Lago treatment to the People's House, starting with the tacky gilded Oval Office updates (gold cherubs! The FIFA World Cup trophy!) and expanding into an upcoming overhaul of the East Wing to create a 90,000-square-foot ballroom. (Though Trump has promised to foot most of the $200 million cost himself, some wonder if that money might be better spent on other things.) The latest renovation came together quickly over the summer of 2025: a redo of the famous White House Rose Garden. Where once an open expanse of lawn stood in the middle, a concrete pavilion with metal patio tables and chairs now resides. CNN's Kaitlan Collins, who has been locked in a bitter feud with Trump for some time, expressed her opinion of the change without a word, merely displaying before-and-after photos on her Instagram Stories feed.

The Rose Garden happens to be the site of one of Collins's most famous head-buttings with the president. Back in 2018, the journalist was barred from attending an event in the garden after asking Trump a series of questions at the end of an Oval Office photo op minutes earlier. "[T]hey thought the questions I had posed to the president were inappropriate and inappropriate for that venue," she told CNN's Wolf Blitzer (per YouTube).