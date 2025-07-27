Trump's Oval Office Makeover Looks Even More Tacky In Jarring Photo Comparison
Donald Trump's Oval Office makeover gives Trump Tower vibes and proves that money can't buy taste, and the difference is even clearer when you look at the Trump Oval Office next to a photo of what it looked like when Joe Biden was in office when it was distinctly more modest. A number of people have taken to social media to show the two Oval Offices side by side. AP White House reporter Michelle Price posted on X a comparison of the two presidents when they were meeting heads of state. In Biden's case, the Prime Minister of Japan, and in Trump's case, the Prime Minister of Israel. Other people have taken up the trend, and it's gone viral.
The comments really go all in on Trump's lack of taste. One person posted, "Trump is turning the Oval Office into a Carnival cruise ship lounge." Another said: "Biden redecorated the Oval Office with a focus on American Icons. The look was understated and elegant. Trump's Oval Office theme is gaudy. All that fake looking gold crap looks tacky as hell It is embarrassing."
The most noticeable changes in the side by side photos are at the fireplace. Under Biden, it held Swedish ivy, which has been said to date back to John F. Kennedy. Whether or not the plant was actually gifted to Kennedy as some have reported isn't exactly clear, but what we do know is that it's disappeared from the mantel to be replaced by a combination of shiny artifacts from the White House collection, including dessert stands and centerpieces. Trump kept the ivy during his first term; we're not sure why he decided to lean in on all ornamental this time.
Donald Trump might be using gold to symbolize success, but it's coming off as desperate
Donald Trump's also brought in more paintings, all in gold frames of course, as well as added gold ornamentation to the marble fireplace. Every president is allowed to redecorate the Oval Office, and we've long known that Trump has a penchant for gold. Trump even floated the idea of putting up gold leaf in the White House Cabinet Room during a cabinet meeting. In terms of just why Trump might want so much ornamental gold around him, Robert Wellington, an art history professor specializing in the French arts during the reign of Louis XIV, had some thoughts. "Perhaps he's trying to create a sense of material splendor around him that gives a sense of power and buttresses his claims to the success that his administration is having," Wellington told Fast Company. "He wants to give that illusion of success."
But we're not sure it's working if the comments on photos of his Oval Office are any indication. "It's as if Liberace had a garage sale," one person posted about all the gold that Trump had put in. Some have compared the gold appliques to ones made by Chinese bargain retailer Alibaba. Another said, "I hope that lovely fireplace can be restored with no damage."
Other changes include the custom gold coasters bearing Trump's name on the coffee table; we don't remember Biden having such an item around. Trump has also hung a copy of the Declaration of Independence in the Oval Office. It's not the signed copy, which resides with the National Archives. And, of course, Trump brought back the button he can push to get Diet Coke delivered to him in the Oval Office. Priorities!