Trump's Oval Office Makeover Looks Even More Tacky In Jarring Photo Comparison

Donald Trump's Oval Office makeover gives Trump Tower vibes and proves that money can't buy taste, and the difference is even clearer when you look at the Trump Oval Office next to a photo of what it looked like when Joe Biden was in office when it was distinctly more modest. A number of people have taken to social media to show the two Oval Offices side by side. AP White House reporter Michelle Price posted on X a comparison of the two presidents when they were meeting heads of state. In Biden's case, the Prime Minister of Japan, and in Trump's case, the Prime Minister of Israel. Other people have taken up the trend, and it's gone viral.

The comments really go all in on Trump's lack of taste. One person posted, "Trump is turning the Oval Office into a Carnival cruise ship lounge." Another said: "Biden redecorated the Oval Office with a focus on American Icons. The look was understated and elegant. Trump's Oval Office theme is gaudy. All that fake looking gold crap looks tacky as hell It is embarrassing."

The most noticeable changes in the side by side photos are at the fireplace. Under Biden, it held Swedish ivy, which has been said to date back to John F. Kennedy. Whether or not the plant was actually gifted to Kennedy as some have reported isn't exactly clear, but what we do know is that it's disappeared from the mantel to be replaced by a combination of shiny artifacts from the White House collection, including dessert stands and centerpieces. Trump kept the ivy during his first term; we're not sure why he decided to lean in on all ornamental this time.