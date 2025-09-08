Trump's Tom Hanks Rant Is Practically Dripping With Jealousy

Donald Trump has a pattern of going after his opponents, no matter how loyal their own fanbase is; just look at Trump's attacks on Taylor Swift. And now he's going after Tom Hanks, one of America's favorite movie stars and one of the most down-to-earth celebrities. Trump recently gloated over a cancelled ceremony in Hanks' honor. In doing so, he not only came off as unpresidential to many, andhe also showed his ability to make everything about himself and his ongoing obsession with awards and recognition.

In June 2025, Hanks was announced as the recipient of the Sylvanus Thayer Award, which is given by the West Point alumni association to someone "whose outstanding character, accomplishments, and stature in the civilian community draw wholesome comparison to the qualities for which West Point strives, in keeping with its motto: 'Duty, Honor, Country,'" per the West Point Association of Graduates. However, the September 2025 ceremony in his honor was canceled. It's not clear if the actual award itself was rescinded or simply the ceremony, but either way, Trump was excited about it. In his Truth Social post about Hanks and the ceremony, he wrote, "We don't need destructive, WOKE recipients getting our cherished American Awards!!"

Perhaps Trump was salty that he wasn't given the award; in 2024, Barack Obama was the Sylvanus Thayer Award recipient, and Trump has famously disliked Obama for years. There's also the fact that Hanks supported Joe Biden and hosted a TV special in Washington D.C. for Biden's inauguration, so Trump could see the cancellation as a personal win. One person thought they knew the reason behind the post, saying on X (formerly known as Twitter): "Gee, let me guess. Hanks must have hurt Donnie's feelings at some point in time."