3 Times Jenna Bush Hager's Kids Brutally Humbled Her
As the daughter of former President George W. Bush, we've all seen Jenna Bush Hager's stunning transformation from a child living in the White House to a host of "The Today Show." As such, the star has a unique understanding of what it's like to have a parent who is living in the spotlight. Consequently, we can imagine that Jenna understands her own kids' penchant for calling her out on camera, and she may even consider it a case of payback.
Jenna and her hubby, Henry Chase Hager, tied the knot in 2008 after meeting on the campaign trail in 2004. Since then, they have welcomed three kids to the family. Margaret Laura "Mila" Hager was born in 2013, followed by Poppy Louise Hager two years later, and Henry Harold "Hal" Hager four years after that. Together, the five Hagers make up a happy family. Interestingly, though, the kids seem to be nearly as chatty as their talk show host mom is. And we wouldn't be surprised to discover that Jenna wishes that her kids didn't inherit her gift of gab.
There have been several occasions when Jenna's kids said something in public that surely left her blushing. Now, likely to Jenna's dismay, we've collected the most embarrassing moments when her kids have left her totally humbled.
When they gave her haircut a total of six thumbs down
Getting a serious haircut can be a very risky move. And, sometimes a few positive words about your new style can make a world of difference. Unfortunately for Jenna Bush Hager, her kids had some harsh words about her massive hair transformation, rather than compliments. In June 2025, "The White Lotus" star Leslie Bibb joined Jenna as a guest cohost on "TODAY with Jenna & Friends." Jenna talked about how Bibb's sleek bob inspired her to get a similar haircut from her hairstylist. While Bibb was a big fan of Jenna's new 'do, Jenna seemed unsure of her makeover, and it's clear that her kids didn't help her confidence. Jenna then showed a video she took while showing her haircut to her kids.
Mila was quick with her brutally honest review, saying, "I don't like it," per YouTube. "Why would you do that?" asked Poppy. The kids began to laugh before Poppy walked away comedically as she loudly pretended to cry. After the clip ended, Bibb and Jenna laughed, and Bibb said, "Your children are monsters" to which Jenna replied, "I know." Jenna clarified that the tears were fake, joking, "That's our love language." Jenna noted that her husband, Henry Chase Hager, was a fan of her bob and even said in reference to their critical daughter, "She don't know fashion."
Her daughter revealed her secret about going commando
In December 2022, then-9-year-old Mila paid a special visit to her mom on the set of "The Today Show with Hoda and Jenna." While "Take Your Daughter to Work Day" can be fun for everyone, it also opens up the possibility for your child to spill a secret to your coworkers. And Mila did just that in a way Jenna Bush Hager surely couldn't have anticipated. Jenna's then-cohost, Hoda Kotb, mentioned how she loves it when Jenna laughs. Mila interjected with, "One time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants," adding, "You changed your pajamas," per X, formerly known as Twitter. Furthermore, when asked why she was different from her mom, she said, "Because I'm better."
Hearing your child share a story about you peeing your pants with your coworker is a nightmare scenario for many people. For Jenna, though, this was far worse, since it also happened on daytime television. Apparently, though, revealing the truth about Jenna's underwear wasn't enough. Kotb asked for another "truth bomb," and Mila had one at the ready. "She never wears underwear," Mila said about her mom. More specifically, she noted, "She is not wearing it right now. I saw her change!" Mila giggled with her mom and Kotb before exiting the stage, having left quite the impression.
Mila may have made her mom self-conscious about going barefaced
Jenna Bush Hager's fans know that she has had some stunning makeup-free moments over the years, but apparently, her daughter doesn't exactly agree. As a daytime TV host, sitting in the makeup chair before she gets in front of the camera is surely an important part of Jenna's work day. On "The Today Show," though, Jenna shared that her daughter Mila is a big fan of her mom's makeup routine — in a way that actually might have been kind of offensive. Jenna explained on the 2022 episode, "She held me so tight, but immediately she kind of looked back. Then looked at me and said, "You're right, Mom," per E! News. Jenna said she replied with "I'm right about what?" Mila answered, "You do look better in makeup."
Honesty is, of course, the best policy, but it's clear that Jenna's kids could afford to soften their delivery from time to time — especially when their words are being broadcast live. It seems, though, that while they may be embarrassing, Jenna gets quite a kick out of her kids' "truth bombs" about her and their willingness to drop them. In fact, her kids and their honesty probably have her peeing her pants now and then.