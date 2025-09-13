3 Times Jenna Bush Hager's Kids Brutally Humbled Her

As the daughter of former President George W. Bush, we've all seen Jenna Bush Hager's stunning transformation from a child living in the White House to a host of "The Today Show." As such, the star has a unique understanding of what it's like to have a parent who is living in the spotlight. Consequently, we can imagine that Jenna understands her own kids' penchant for calling her out on camera, and she may even consider it a case of payback.

Jenna and her hubby, Henry Chase Hager, tied the knot in 2008 after meeting on the campaign trail in 2004. Since then, they have welcomed three kids to the family. Margaret Laura "Mila" Hager was born in 2013, followed by Poppy Louise Hager two years later, and Henry Harold "Hal" Hager four years after that. Together, the five Hagers make up a happy family. Interestingly, though, the kids seem to be nearly as chatty as their talk show host mom is. And we wouldn't be surprised to discover that Jenna wishes that her kids didn't inherit her gift of gab.

There have been several occasions when Jenna's kids said something in public that surely left her blushing. Now, likely to Jenna's dismay, we've collected the most embarrassing moments when her kids have left her totally humbled.