Kayleigh McEnany & Karoline Leavitt's Uncanny Similarities Prove Trump Has A Type
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
President Donald Trump is, in many ways, utterly predictable, and his choice in press secretaries is proof. When comparing the fourth and final press secretary of Trump's first administration to the woman currently gracing the podium in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room, there are some uncanny similarities. We are, of course, referring to Kayleigh McEnany and Karoline Leavitt. The president burned through press secretaries during his first term. McEnany was appointed in April 2020 after Stephanie Grisham called it quits. At only 32 years old, she was young, beautiful, and, most importantly, blonde. McEnany touted her Christian values and Catholic upbringing, talking about it at length with Metro Voice shortly after taking on the role.
Among other things, the new White House staffer discussed attending an all-girls Catholic school in Florida and how her faith impacted her work, adding that she took the initiative to head a Bible study group in the Trump administration. "It just gave a little pep in our step, because these days are demanding, they're challenging, they're long in politics, whether you're a Democrat or Republican, that's the nature of the job," McEnany bragged. Meanwhile, the current press secretary shares many of the same traits.
At 27 years old, Leavitt made history as the youngest person to hold the position in U.S. history. Her golden locks are also reminiscent of her predecessor's, and — you guessed it — she also went to Catholic school. "Central Catholic High School was an incredible place," Leavitt proudly told the "Catholic Current" podcast. "It taught me discipline. It brought me closer in my own relationship with God, and it also taught me the importance of public service and giving back to your community." Clearly, Trump has a type.
McEnany and Leavitt have more than just their looks and background in common
There's a good reason the female members of Donald Trump's team look really different in throwback photos — the president values appearance. In fact, he's pretty insecure about his own, by all accounts. It's therefore no surprise that Karoline Leavitt, who is as Trump-obsessed as they come, appears to be a carbon copy of Kayleigh McEnany. But there's something else the two women have in common that the president values — undying loyalty to him and his cause, even if it means twisting the truth. McEnany was consistently accused of lying to the media during her tenure as White House press secretary.
One of her former colleagues, Alyssa Farah Griffin, who worked as the president's communications director, seemingly confirmed this to be true while testifying in front of the House January 6 committee in 2022. "I am a Christian woman, so I will say this. Kayleigh is a liar and an opportunist," she asserted, per The Guardian. McEnany's tenure was tainted by these allegations, to the extent that she felt the need to refute them in her book, "For Such a Time as This." McEnany argued that, as a graduate of Georgetown, Oxford, and Harvard, there was simply no way she could be a liar.
Leavitt, who was McEnany's protégé during the first Trump administration, picked up plenty of tips from her, and she's been utilizing them since taking over the position. The New World dubbed her "the queen of gaslighting," proclaiming that she lies even better than Trump. Some reporters have fact-checked Leavitt in real time when she's peddled half-truths. Others question her understanding of certain topics, such as when she confidently claimed his trade war would serve as a tax cut for the average American.