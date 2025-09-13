Kayleigh McEnany & Karoline Leavitt's Uncanny Similarities Prove Trump Has A Type

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

President Donald Trump is, in many ways, utterly predictable, and his choice in press secretaries is proof. When comparing the fourth and final press secretary of Trump's first administration to the woman currently gracing the podium in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room, there are some uncanny similarities. We are, of course, referring to Kayleigh McEnany and Karoline Leavitt. The president burned through press secretaries during his first term. McEnany was appointed in April 2020 after Stephanie Grisham called it quits. At only 32 years old, she was young, beautiful, and, most importantly, blonde. McEnany touted her Christian values and Catholic upbringing, talking about it at length with Metro Voice shortly after taking on the role.

Among other things, the new White House staffer discussed attending an all-girls Catholic school in Florida and how her faith impacted her work, adding that she took the initiative to head a Bible study group in the Trump administration. "It just gave a little pep in our step, because these days are demanding, they're challenging, they're long in politics, whether you're a Democrat or Republican, that's the nature of the job," McEnany bragged. Meanwhile, the current press secretary shares many of the same traits.

At 27 years old, Leavitt made history as the youngest person to hold the position in U.S. history. Her golden locks are also reminiscent of her predecessor's, and — you guessed it — she also went to Catholic school. "Central Catholic High School was an incredible place," Leavitt proudly told the "Catholic Current" podcast. "It taught me discipline. It brought me closer in my own relationship with God, and it also taught me the importance of public service and giving back to your community." Clearly, Trump has a type.