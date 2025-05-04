The Female Members Of Donald Trump's Team Look Really Different In Throwback Photos

It's hard to recognize many of the women on President Donald Trump's team. It seems that the closer they get to Trump, the more they transform, taking on looks and styles that don't hold resemblances to their former selves. Many of these figures, from Pam Bondi to Kimberly Guilfoyle to Melania Trump herself, stir up conversations about plastic surgery. Did they or didn't they? Others, like Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Kelly Loeffler, may not spark conversations around facelifts and Botox, but they certainly look differently than they used to.

Then there's the Mar-a-Lago face trend, a type of plastic surgery that's increasingly popular amongst Trump's inner circle. It's an aesthetic style that's completely removed from reality, or any effort to look natural and age discretely. Instead, it's all about larger-than-life lips, full, apple cheeks, and ultra lifted brows. It also includes packing on tons of makeup, rocking huge blowouts, and wearing loud, bright colors. While not every woman in Trump's circle goes after this exact look, there's certainly a change that comes with being around him, a MAGA Barbie effect, if you will. Certainly these transformations could have something to do with the fact that these women are increasingly in the public eye; to be in Trump's circle means that media attention increases, and so there could be a desire to appear younger or to adhere to certain beauty standards. But whatever the case, these women look nothing like their throwback photos.