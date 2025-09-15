Tragic Details Of Hollywood Medium's Tyler Henry

From John Edward in "Crossing Over" to Theresa Caputo in "Long Island Medium," an era of psychic mediums became a longstanding fixture in Hollywood. Out of all its television coverage, however, none was as popular as Tyler Henry. From child clairvoyant to Hollywood medium, it was clear Tyler Henry was a young talent in his field. Through landing his first major show at only 19 years old, Henry achieved several viral moments with various celebrities, like warning Megan Fox of her relationship problems with Brian Austin Green and helping Jaleel White connect with his former "Family Matters" cast member, Michelle Thomas.

Though the highs of his career were well-documented, the lows of his life were just as prominent. This made his success, in many ways, seem bittersweet, as his achievements never completely overtook the tragedies of his life. It was only to be expected as well, as being able to receive messages from those who've died likely took its toll on Henry's life in more ways than onlookers can imagine. Whether it be personal health issues that remained a strong part of his life since his birth, dark secrets revealed about his family, or merely the responsibility of informing other celebrities of certain circumstances to come, here are all of the tragic details about Hollywood medium, Tyler Henry.