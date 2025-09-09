The Cast Of Downton Abbey Has Changed A Lot Since Season 1

When Michelle Dockery was cast as Lady Mary Crawley on Season 1 of "Downton Abbey," her life changed its course forever. A self-proclaimed Essex girl, Dockery had long harbored dreams of making it big. However, she never imagined that "Downton Abbey" would essentially launch her into "national treasure" status — as a piece in High Life once put it. As Dockery told The Guardian in 2013, "I still feel on the outside [of the entertainment industry] looking in. My career trajectory has been surreal."

Whether she can believe it or not, Dockery's career has skyrocketed since her first appearance on the show. In addition to receiving three Emmy Award nominations for her role in "Downton Abbey," Dockery went on to receive an additional nomination for her performance in the miniseries "Godless." Critics have also applauded her role in the Netflix hit "Anatomy of a Scandal," a show that pushed her creative bounds.

But if Dockery's career has changed, her personal life has turned on its head. Since the inception of "Downton Abbey," Dockery met and got engaged to the dashing John Dineen. She then was left heartbroken when Dineen died of cancer in 2015 before they could say "I do." Following this tragedy, Dockery had to find a way to move forward. She eventually met Jasper Waller-Bridge, who she married in 2023. During her campaign to promote "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" in 2025, Dockery hit the red carpets revealing a little baby bump.