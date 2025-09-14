Pippa Middleton's Demands For Her Lavish Wedding Upset Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Although she didn't marry a prince like her sister, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Pippa Middleton's wedding was so lavish it could have been mistaken for a royal ceremony. Of course, that's how Pippa intended it to be, as she and husband James Matthews spent a fortune on their nuptials. For this reason, Pippa had several strict rules for how the day would pan out, and some of them impacted two of her more high-profile guests: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

It was not a rockin' evening for Harry and Meghan, according to details from "Finding Freedom," a biography about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (via the Daily Mail). The bride and her mother, Carole Middleton, had concerns over the Sussexes' attendance at the ceremony, as their relationship was fresh fodder for the British media. This prompted the former "Suits" actor to stay at an Airbnb while Harry attended the ceremony on his own.

The relatively new couple was able to reunite at the reception, but only briefly before Pippa's controversial seating chart separated them again. "Sitting together in the custom glass marquee that had been erected on the 18-acre property should have been a fun night for the couple, but, per Pippa's request, no couples sat together," penned co-authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, per the Mail. If Meghan didn't feel like an outsider before the wedding, she certainly did after that evening.