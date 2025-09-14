Pippa Middleton's Demands For Her Lavish Wedding Upset Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
Although she didn't marry a prince like her sister, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Pippa Middleton's wedding was so lavish it could have been mistaken for a royal ceremony. Of course, that's how Pippa intended it to be, as she and husband James Matthews spent a fortune on their nuptials. For this reason, Pippa had several strict rules for how the day would pan out, and some of them impacted two of her more high-profile guests: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
It was not a rockin' evening for Harry and Meghan, according to details from "Finding Freedom," a biography about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (via the Daily Mail). The bride and her mother, Carole Middleton, had concerns over the Sussexes' attendance at the ceremony, as their relationship was fresh fodder for the British media. This prompted the former "Suits" actor to stay at an Airbnb while Harry attended the ceremony on his own.
The relatively new couple was able to reunite at the reception, but only briefly before Pippa's controversial seating chart separated them again. "Sitting together in the custom glass marquee that had been erected on the 18-acre property should have been a fun night for the couple, but, per Pippa's request, no couples sat together," penned co-authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, per the Mail. If Meghan didn't feel like an outsider before the wedding, she certainly did after that evening.
How Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton feel about each other
Maybe it was Pippa Middleton's behavior on her wedding day, or perhaps it is because of Pippa's and Prince Harry's romance rumors, but she and Meghan seemingly do not get along. To Princess Kate's sister, Meghan will always be viewed as an intruder. "Reality check is she is never going to be more than an American duchess married to Prince Harry who was hurtful to Pippa's sister and who wants to rewrite the rules for the monarchy in the 21st century," a source revealed to The Sun, referring to the ongoing Kate and Meghan feud.
However, if Meghan were to make amends with her royal sister-in-law, Pippa could be an asset in her plan. "Pippa's always been very reasonable and level-headed towards Meghan, so it's not totally out of left field," an insider told Heat World in July 2024. "Harry and Meghan are still trying to make inroads with the royals themselves, but they're not having a lot of luck, which is why Meghan's looking at people who might be able to help build bridges." The stakes are higher now that Harry might be running out of time to reunite with his father, King Charles III, amid his health concerns. Thus, Meghan might need to take a trip to Pippa's Berkshire estate to get the ball rolling.