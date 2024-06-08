A Look Back At The Prince Harry And Pippa Middleton Romance Rumors

In 2017, Pippa Middleton married James Matthews in a beautiful wedding. The following year, Prince Harry tied the knot with Meghan Markle in a ceremony of royally glamorous proportions. However, before then, there were rumors that Pippa (the sister of Catherine, Princess of Wales) and Harry were romantically linked. It seems the speculation began after Kate Middleton and William, Prince of Wales' wedding in 2011. After that big event, Judi James, a body language expert, said Harry and Pippa would make a good couple. "When they were walking down the aisle, they exchanged a series of looks like they were already an established couple. They are a perfect pairing," James told The Daily Star, even suggesting that Harry's girlfriend at the time, Chelsy Davy, should leave so the others could be together.

A few years later, in 2015 and 2016, OK! Magazine published multiple articles discussing Harry and Pippa's rumored relationship. One piece claimed Pippa and Harry were bonding over the birth of their niece, Princess Charlotte. A source for the outlet claimed, "They've always had such a unique bond and it's madness that they have never acted on their obvious attraction for each other." However, at the time of publication, Pippa was already in a relationship with Nico Jackson. Plus, the insider also said Kate wouldn't allow her sister and Harry to date, saying, "Years ago Kate pretty much told him Pip was off limits after she caught him admiring her."

Nevertheless, the same outlet published a piece discussing how Pippa and Harry supposedly got together anyway.

