Tragic Details About Bret Baier's Son Paul & His Health Issues

Being born to a celebrity may seem like everything in that kid's life is going to be smooth sailing, but that's simply not the case. Nepo babies, like everyone else, are prone to all kinds of issues and setbacks, including health-related ones. This is the situation for Paul Baier, the older son of Fox News' Bret Baier and Amy Baier.

Paul, who has put his father's true height on blast, had already undergone five open-heart surgeries before he turned 18. His first was when he was a newborn in 2007, and the most recent was in April 2024. Bret posted a side-by-side of the first and fifth surgeries to his Instagram, thanking the hospital staff for helping his son. Paul was born with five congenital heart defects, and Bret told People, "His heart was essentially pumping the wrong way, and we didn't know before birth."

Having to witness your young child go through something so traumatic once, let alone five times, takes its toll. "As a parent, watching your kid go down the hall on this gurney, you want to be the one on the gurney," Bret shared after Paul's fourth surgery. "You don't want your kid to have to go through this." The Fox News personality added that there was a chance Paul might not have survived that surgery, which was heartbreaking to imagine for a 13-year-old. This experience is only one of the tragic details in Bret's life. In 2014, Bret wrote a book about Paul's heart disease battle called "Special Heart: A Journey of Faith, Hope, Courage and Love."