Barbara Walters Nearly Married One Of Donald Trump's Most Notable Allies

One of Barbara Walters' most famous exes is Donald Trump's former lawyer, Roy Cohn. In Susan Page's 2024 biography "The Rulebreaker," she shared that the famed journalist's father introduced her to his lawyer when she was 25. According to the SF Gate, although Barbara was mostly apolitical at the time, she still disliked Cohn due to his work for the controversial senator Joseph McCarthy.

So, when Barbara's father, Lou Walters, mentioned to Cohn that she was eager to meet him, she corrected him and truthfully stated that wasn't the case at all. Yet, against all odds, Walters still struck a romantic connection with Cohn, who was a closeted gay man. In Page's book, she claimed that Trump's fixer had asked for Barbara's hand in marriage on numerous occasions. One such instance even occurred on the night before the iconic news anchor walked down the aisle with her second husband, Lee Guber, in 1963.

Speaking to WCBS-TV in 1982, Cohn admitted that he had a 45-minute chat with Barbara on the eve of her wedding, during which he tried deterring her from the marriage with a long list of reasons. Although he was unsuccessful in his attempts, he still held Walters in the highest regard. He had nothing but positive things to say about her, gushing: "She, to me, is everything a woman should be. She's pretty. She's brilliant. She's fun. We never had a dull second" (via UPI). Cohn similarly praised Barbara in a 1972 interview with the New York Times, labeling her "a standup girl all the way, very independent but very soft." And the once-popular news anchor, who sadly died in 2022, similarly remembered Cohn in a good light.