Trump Proves His Ego's Still Bruised After Split With Elon Musk

It feels like it has been approximately a decade since Donald Trump and Elon Musk's bromance breakup reached a fever pitch. In reality, though, Musk admitted the friendship was over just a few months ago. The highly publicized falling-out has since cooled off, yet Trump's recent comments about his former pal indicate that he's not over it.

On "The Scott Jennings Radio Show" on September 3, the titular host asked Donald Trump whether he has spoken to the Tesla CEO, "and does the president think Elon will come back to the Republican party," per X. "I don't think he has a choice," Trump said, adding, "What's he gonna do? He's gonna go with the radical left lunatics? ... They're lunatics ... I don't think he has a choice. He's a man of common sense. He's a good man."

He briefly condemned the way Musk left the fold but quickly bounced back to complimenting his former friend. "He's got ... 80% super genius and then 20%, he's got some problems. ... When he works out the 20%, he'll be great. But, he's got some difficulty, but I liked him. I always like him. I like him now," he asserted. He then implied that Musk regretted their falling-out, though it is unclear if this is based in any truth. Trump avoided answering Jennings' question about whether he and Musk have been in communication since Musk left the administration and their alliance imploded, and this implies that they probably haven't.