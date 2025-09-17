The Tragic Reason Bruce Willis' Wife Moved Him To A Separate Home Amid Dementia Battle

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

More tragic details surrounding Bruce Willis and his family continue to surface since the Hollywood legend was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023. In August 2025, Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, sat down with Diane Sawyer to open up about her journey as a caregiver, which she has documented in her book, "The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path." During her talk with Sawyer for a special on ABC, Heming Willis revealed that she and the rest of the Willis family decided to place the "Die Hard" star in a "second home," where he can stay with his 24-hour professional care team.

"It was one of the hardest decisions that I've had to make so far," Heming Willis said. "But I knew, first and foremost, that Bruce would want that for our daughters." The model discovered that noise would aggravate Willis' symptoms, prompting their household to become incredibly quiet. That meant no playdates or sleepovers for her and Willis' two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn. "I didn't know if parents would feel comfortable leaving their child at our home," Heming Willis explained. Thus, to ensure her children got a flourishing social life, she arranged for a separate living space for Bruce that was close by, where the family could visit often.