How Many Children Do Bruce Willis And Emma Heming Have?
As Bruce Willis continues to battle frontotemporal dementia, his wife, Emma Heming, and their two daughter, Mabel and Evelyn, have been by his side. They say it takes a village, and it's a good thing he has one.
Before finding love with Heming when they met in 2007 (and later tied the knot in 2009), the "Die Hard" star was married to fellow actress Demi Moore from 1987 until their divorce in 2000, welcoming three daughters; Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. All of them have gathered around Bruce amid his declining health, and never failing to share updates to his beloved fans. For his youngest two, however, initially explaining to them what their father was going through was no easy feat for Heming, but they could sense something going on with him long before his diagnosis. "They've grown up with Bruce declining over the years. I'm not trying to shield them from it," Heming remarked during an interview with Town & Country in October 2024. "If children ask questions, they're ready to know the answer," she said. "If we could see that Bruce was struggling, I would address it with the kids so they could understand."
Let's explore everything there is to know about Bruce's two youngest daughters, and how all five of his girls have gathered around him as caregivers.
Mabel was born in 2012
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming welcomed Mabel Willis on April 1, 2012; and she is the perfect mixture of mom and dad. Though originally born in California, most of her childhood was spent in their home in New York, well outside of the city, a conscious decision made by their mother. "We wanted our kids to be able to have more room and a yard to run in. I also wanted to keep the kids as sheltered as we could from the paparazzi, and that scene is still very prevalent in L.A.; it's not bad in New York, and it's zero up where we live," Heming mentioned to Elle Decor in October 2017. But you know what they say, you can take the kid away from entertainment, but you can't keep entertainment away from the kid.
Mabel got bit by the acting bug that many Willis' have, and graced the stage for her 6th grade play in May 2024, and you better believe the whole extended family showed up and showed out for her. Heming memorialized the event on her Instagram Story with a photo of everyone who came to support. Writing, "We were overflowing with pride for Mabel and the whole 6th grade class! What a show, what a night!!" (per Hello! Magazine) With her long, dark locs and impressive height, Mabel will just have to choose if she prefers stage or screen.
Evelyn came along in 2014
Evelyn Willis was born on May 5, 2014, and the Heming-Willis family was complete. "Our home is really filled with joy and the laughter and chatter of little girls being themselves, in a place we created with them in mind," Heming remarked to Elle Decor. As they've grown up, Evelyn and Mabel have remained just as tight. Heming posted a sentimental video to Instagram in July 2024 with the caption, "Don't blink cause you just might miss it." In the clip, it starts with the very young, brunette Mabel and blonde Evelyn holding hands and embracing as they navigate a busy sidewalk, then cuts to the same image of them after a staggering growth spurt. They grow up so fast.
Evelyn hasn't been as keen to perform as her big sister. Instead, her mom has shared how she got into sewing, and has grown to be quite the nature lover. She still has an appreciation for classic cinema, as her mom posted a sweet video to Instagram of her finally getting the chance to meet Chewbacca.
Bruce Willis' blended family has come together to support him amid his dementia battle
No reports of baby mama drama between Demi Moore and Emma Heming have ever emerged from the Willis house, and all five sisters can say the same. The civility and grace they have all shown each other has reached millions, but for their father most of all.
As Mabel and Evelyn are the youngest and still live in the house, they have arguably endured the most confusing and upsetting part of watching their father's declining health since being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023, but they will stop at nothing to make sure Bruce gets the care he needs. In May of that year, Heming posted a heartfelt video about what her youngest had been doing to educate herself on her father's illness. She had found out that people with dementia can easily become dehydrated. "So I said to her, 'Evelyn, we will always make sure daddy has a bottle of water in hand. Thank you for letting me know. But that is the most loving and compassionate thing that you can do is to be curious and educate yourself on your dad's disease.'"
There's no doubt that Bruce is feeling the love from all of his girls. Tallulah and Scout paid him a visit over Thanksgiving in 2024 and gifted him a "Best Dad Ever" plaque, as shown in their Instagram post. Demi Moore has also revealed to Variety in February 2025 that she visits her ex-husband every week. "I hope it's encouraging for others to see that there's a different way to do things. There is life after divorce. There is a way to co-parent with love," the actress remarked, and boy, is she right.