How Many Children Do Bruce Willis And Emma Heming Have?

As Bruce Willis continues to battle frontotemporal dementia, his wife, Emma Heming, and their two daughter, Mabel and Evelyn, have been by his side. They say it takes a village, and it's a good thing he has one.

Advertisement

Before finding love with Heming when they met in 2007 (and later tied the knot in 2009), the "Die Hard" star was married to fellow actress Demi Moore from 1987 until their divorce in 2000, welcoming three daughters; Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. All of them have gathered around Bruce amid his declining health, and never failing to share updates to his beloved fans. For his youngest two, however, initially explaining to them what their father was going through was no easy feat for Heming, but they could sense something going on with him long before his diagnosis. "They've grown up with Bruce declining over the years. I'm not trying to shield them from it," Heming remarked during an interview with Town & Country in October 2024. "If children ask questions, they're ready to know the answer," she said. "If we could see that Bruce was struggling, I would address it with the kids so they could understand."

Advertisement

Let's explore everything there is to know about Bruce's two youngest daughters, and how all five of his girls have gathered around him as caregivers.