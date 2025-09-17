Lisa Kudrow Is Unrecognizable In Old Pics With Brunette Hair Before Her Nose Job
Lisa Kudrow will always be her "Friends" character, Phoebe Buffay, to most. Her long blonde hair differentiated Kudrow from her co-stars, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox. But her trademark light locks aren't actually her natural hue. In a throwback photo of the actor from 1978, Kudrow sported the brunette tresses with which she was born (via Facebook). But something else about her appearance is completely different: her nose. The "Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion" star's narrow, upturned nose has been a distinguishable feature of hers since her rise to stardom. However, the photo reveals how her original nose was slightly wider and naturally curved at the tip. The truth is, Lisa Kudrow underwent a rhinoplasty as a teenager to change her appearance.
"That [nose job] was life altering," Kudrow told The Saturday Evening Post in 2013. "I went from, in my mind, hideous, to not hideous." The sitcom legend revealed that she received the surgery before transferring to a different high school, where she didn't know the students. "So there were plenty of people who wouldn't know how hideous I looked before," she said, adding, "That was a good, good, good change." In the same interview, Kudrow confessed that she was bullied in middle school, which made her social life difficult. However, it sounds like her cosmetic transformation gave her the boost of confidence she desperately needed.
Lisa Kudrow experiments with other cosmetic alterations
Other than her transformative rhinoplasty, Lisa Kudrow hasn't gone under the knife — unlike her "Friends" counterpart Courteney Cox, who couldn't stop with the procedures. However, Kudrow is no stranger to the occasional injectable. During an appearance on Dax Shepard's podcast, "Armchair Expert," the "Easy A" actor admitted to getting Botox for the first time at 60. "I went to the doctor and he's like, 'wait a minute, I've never checked the box for first time in L.A. You're unique,'" Kudrow said, adding, "Then I hear, 'Unique is a euphemism for idiot.'"
Indeed, Kudrow felt the pressure of Hollywood's obsession with age maintenance, feeling as if she was doing something wrong for not receiving a nip or tuck here and there. "Can I forgive myself for getting older and not doing something about it?" Kudrow posed. The Hollywood icon has undergone a stunning transformation since her brunette, pre-nasal reconstruction days. It seems like Kudrow just keeps getting better with age. And fortunately, she hasn't yet buckled in her in her refusal change anything else.