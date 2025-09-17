Lisa Kudrow Is Unrecognizable In Old Pics With Brunette Hair Before Her Nose Job

Lisa Kudrow will always be her "Friends" character, Phoebe Buffay, to most. Her long blonde hair differentiated Kudrow from her co-stars, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox. But her trademark light locks aren't actually her natural hue. In a throwback photo of the actor from 1978, Kudrow sported the brunette tresses with which she was born (via Facebook). But something else about her appearance is completely different: her nose. The "Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion" star's narrow, upturned nose has been a distinguishable feature of hers since her rise to stardom. However, the photo reveals how her original nose was slightly wider and naturally curved at the tip. The truth is, Lisa Kudrow underwent a rhinoplasty as a teenager to change her appearance.

"That [nose job] was life altering," Kudrow told The Saturday Evening Post in 2013. "I went from, in my mind, hideous, to not hideous." The sitcom legend revealed that she received the surgery before transferring to a different high school, where she didn't know the students. "So there were plenty of people who wouldn't know how hideous I looked before," she said, adding, "That was a good, good, good change." In the same interview, Kudrow confessed that she was bullied in middle school, which made her social life difficult. However, it sounds like her cosmetic transformation gave her the boost of confidence she desperately needed.