The Stunning Transformation Of Lisa Kudrow

As soon as "Friends" came out, Lisa Kudrow and the rest of the cast instantly shot to fame. As she told Candis Magazine, it took some getting used to. "When Friends first took off, I thought my job was to be a celebrity and I started thinking, 'Hmmm, should I go to this party or to that one? Should I leave now or for a few minutes more?' And I tried it and I hated it — really, hated it," she said (via The Sun).

Luckily, she had five other people to help her get through it. "There were six of us who were put in the spotlight together, right?" she later told The Sunday Times. "Yet it was still challenging, even though we had each other to bounce off. I know fame can be hard, even if that's what people seek out."

Ever since then, Kudrow has lived her life in the spotlight, but she has never tried to be a celebrity again. Instead, she focuses on her work. "I don't see it as love. It's not love," she said to The Guardian of the public. "People admire sometimes what you do. But I know what people are like. Especially with women, it's like: 'Ooh, she doesn't look that good, she's not ageing that well.' A lot of commenting on how you look. All the time."