Matt Gaetz's Wife Made A Pathetic Attempt To Get One Over On Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift made quite a few Republicans unhappy when she endorsed Kamala Harris for president during the 2024 presidential election. Matt Gaetz was one of many conservatives who weighed in on her decision to back the Democratic nominee, while also revealing himself to be a bit of a Swift fan in the process. "I love her songs, but I want to live in a world where liberals make my art and conservatives make my laws and policies," Matt said in a 2024 statement per The Guardian. However, it's safe to say that he felt vindicated after Harris lost the election to president Donald Trump. And based on her social media activity, his wife, Ginger Luckey Gaetz, felt the same way.

Although there have been some signs that Swift and Travis Kelce are on the rocks, the pair announced their engagement in August 2025. One internet user quipped that she had Trump to thank for that. They poked fun at Swift's dating history on Instagram writing, "I don't mean to get political, but Taylor Swift never had a successful relationship under the Biden administration." Ginger reposted the comment on her Instagram story days later, showing that she still held a bit of a grudge against the singer.

She wasn't the only Gaetz who took digs at Swift's luck with romance, though. Proving that they are perfect for each other, her husband once made an equally cringey attempt at shading Swift. "Taylor Swift's next album is totally gonna be about the 2024 election. She always writes and sings about her bad choices," Matt wrote on X, November 2024.