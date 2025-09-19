Matt Gaetz's Wife Made A Pathetic Attempt To Get One Over On Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift made quite a few Republicans unhappy when she endorsed Kamala Harris for president during the 2024 presidential election. Matt Gaetz was one of many conservatives who weighed in on her decision to back the Democratic nominee, while also revealing himself to be a bit of a Swift fan in the process. "I love her songs, but I want to live in a world where liberals make my art and conservatives make my laws and policies," Matt said in a 2024 statement per The Guardian. However, it's safe to say that he felt vindicated after Harris lost the election to president Donald Trump. And based on her social media activity, his wife, Ginger Luckey Gaetz, felt the same way.
Although there have been some signs that Swift and Travis Kelce are on the rocks, the pair announced their engagement in August 2025. One internet user quipped that she had Trump to thank for that. They poked fun at Swift's dating history on Instagram writing, "I don't mean to get political, but Taylor Swift never had a successful relationship under the Biden administration." Ginger reposted the comment on her Instagram story days later, showing that she still held a bit of a grudge against the singer.
She wasn't the only Gaetz who took digs at Swift's luck with romance, though. Proving that they are perfect for each other, her husband once made an equally cringey attempt at shading Swift. "Taylor Swift's next album is totally gonna be about the 2024 election. She always writes and sings about her bad choices," Matt wrote on X, November 2024.
Ginger Gaetz's shade on Taylor Swift completely backfired in a horrible way
If Ginger Luckey Gaetz was going to try to one-up Taylor Swift, she probably should've done a bit more research first so her joke would've landed better. Swift and Travis Kelce, who got engaged in August 2025, started dating in 2023. Last we checked, Joe Biden was still president at that time.
It was a bit of trivia that other netizens brought up on Instagram, where they called out the joke for being inaccurate. "You clearly don't know when this started," one commenter wrote. Another one quipped that the joke said more about the Republican Party's dishonesty than about the pop star. "I *think* the narrative is that – it isn't true – like everything else MAGA has lied about 'under Biden's administration' ... but, I could be wrong," they wrote. "This might be the dumbest post I've ever seen," an additional poster bluntly replied.
So, although Ginger didn't come up with the message, she definitely came off as misinformed as the joke did by reposting it. Also, it just made her, and by extension her husband Matt Gaetz, look like bitter and scorned Swifties who couldn't, and perhaps never would, get over Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement.