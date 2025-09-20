Charlie Kirk's Wife Erika Has Lived An Eventful Life (And It's Giving Kimberly Guilfoyle Vibes)

Erika Kirk is just as motivated and busy as her late husband Charlie was. Though she prioritizes her children and her faith, she also fills her day with her media and business ventures. In addition to her podcast, "Midweek Rise Up," she makes herself available for modeling and public speaking bookings. Erika founded Everyday Heroes Like You, which supports a number of international charitable causes such as elephant conservation and providing school supplies in underserved areas. She also has something in common with yet another member of President Trump's inner circle.

Lara Trump's singing career didn't get off to a great start, but her merch business is faring much better. The Fox News host and wife of first son Eric Trump is also the founder of AMERICAN MADE, a sportswear brand with a decidedly patriotic theme. Similarly, Erika Kirk created PROCLAIM, an apparel company described as "purpose-driven streetwear for the Kingdom" per their website. The tees, hoodies, sweats, and other gear feature Christian messaging ("Heaven Is My Home" and "Noah was a conspiracy theorist, and then it rained") and symbols like the Lion of Judah. Proceeds from sales go toward Erika's Bible study ministry.

Charlie and Erika appear as models for a number of PROCLAIM products, looking every bit the loving couple. The poignant pics seem to have struck a chord with fans; most of the merchandise has already sold out.